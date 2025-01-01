NBA: Thunder top Wolves, push win streak to 12

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives against Donte DiVincenzo of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Paycom Center on December 31, 2024 . — AFP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to their 12th consecutive victory, a 113-105 decision over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

The winning streak is the Thunder's longest since early in the 2012-13 season and ties the longest run since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City. The club's all-time mark is a 14-game run by the 1995-96 Seattle SuperSonics.

After a slow start, Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. Jalen Williams and Luguentz Dort each had 14 points, with Williams adding seven boards and seven assists.

Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 20 points in the second quarter for the Timberwolves, whose three-game winning streak ended. Naz Reid produced 19 points and eight rebounds, Mike Conley scored 16 points and Julius Randle logged 11 points and six assists.

Celtics 125, Raptors 71

Jayson Tatum had 23 points and eight rebounds as Boston throttled visiting Toronto for their 10th straight win in the teams' all-time series.

Payton Pritchard scored 19 points off the bench for the Celtics, who have not lost to the Raptors since March 2022. Derrick White (16 points), Jrue Holiday (14), Jaylen Brown (12), Sam Hauser (12) and Jordan Walsh (10) also scored in double figures for Boston, which made 22 of 43 3-point attempts (51.2 percent).

Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 16 points and 13 rebounds but was 1-for-8 from 3-point territory. Toronto committed 21 turnovers and managed the fewest points by a team in a game this season en route to their 11th straight loss.

Cavaliers 122, Lakers 110

Jarrett Allen scored a season-high 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Cleveland led nearly wire to wire and beat host Los Angeles for their eighth win in a row.

Donovan Mitchell added 26 points for the Cavaliers, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back set. A Cavaliers run of 17-2, beginning late in the third quarter and carrying over into the fourth, blew the game open. Mitchell hit half of his six 3-pointers during the decisive spell as the Cleveland advantage swelled to a game-high 16 points.

Los Angeles' Austin Reaves matched his career high with 35 points and added 10 assists and nine rebounds. Anthony Davis added 28 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks as the Lakers fell after winning five of their previous six games.

Bucks 120, Pacers 112

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Milwaukee to a comeback win over Indiana in Indianapolis.

Brook Lopez added 16 points for Milwaukee, which rallied from 19 down in the second half to end a two-game skid. Khris Middleton contributed 15 points.

Bennedict Mathurin led Indiana with 25 points while Pascal Siakam added 20 points and Myles Turner logged 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Pacers have dropped three of their past four games after a five-game winning streak.

Spurs 122, Clippers 86