NBA suspends Naji Marshall, Jusuf Nurkic, PJ Washington for altercation

Naji Marshall of the Dallas Mavericks punches Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns during the second half. — AFP

The Dallas Mavericks' Naji Marshall has been suspended four games without pay and the Phoenix Suns' Jusuf Nurkic is suspended three games without pay for their altercation in a game on Friday night, the NBA announced.

Mavericks forward PJ Washington was suspended one game without pay for escalating the fight by pushing Nurkic to the floor.

The incident started with 9:02 left in the third quarter of Dallas' 98-89 road victory over Phoenix. Nurkic committed an offensive foul and the center had words with Marshall. Nurkic swung his arm and hit the Mavericks forward on the top of his head, and Marshall retaliated by punching Nurkic in the face.

Game officials and players attempted to separate the players when Washington shoved Nurkic, who fell to the floor.

All three players were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game. Marshall tried to "engage Nurkic in a hostile manner in the corridor outside the locker rooms," the NBA said in a statement.

Marshall will begin his suspension and Washington will serve his on Saturday night when the Mavericks visit the Portland Trail Blazers. Nurkic starts his suspension on Saturday night in a road game against the Golden State Warriors.