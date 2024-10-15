Nations League: France to play Israel in Paris and allow fans in

Italy's Daniel Maldini applauds fans after their match against Israel at Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy, on Monday. — Reuters

The Nations League match between France and Israel, on November 14, will be played at the Stade de France and "will of course be open to the public", Paris police announced on Tuesday.

Israel has been at war with Palestinian militant group Hamas since the latter staged the deadliest-ever attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

Since then, Israel's national team have played all their home games in Hungary. Their first away game in the Nations League, against Belgium, was also moved to Hungary and played behind closed doors in Debrecen after Brussels announced that it was "impossible to organise this very high-risk match".

The Belgian football federation (RBFA) said it could not find a domestic alternative "given that in Belgium, no local administration deemed it possible to organise the Red Devils' home match against Israel".

Italy, however, decided it could host Monday's Nations League match against Israel in the northern city of Udine with fans in attendance

The city was placed on high alert, with the area around the stadium cordoned off by barriers, extra security checks and an off-limits "red zone" created some 48 hours before kick-off.