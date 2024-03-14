Natalii returns to RAK after a career gap to win Clutch Pro Tour's Female Division

Natalii Gupta (centre), leading female player in the Clutch Pro Tour with Paul Booth (l), GM of Al Hamra Golf Club and Robert Fiala (r), Emirates Golf Federation. - Supplied photo

After a long gap Dubai born Natalii Gupta returned to the Al Hamra Golf Club at Ras Al Khaimah to win the female division in the 54-hole Clutch Pro Tour.

Nineteen-year-old Natalii, who plays off a +2 handicap and represents The Els Club, Dubai put together rounds of 71, 73 and 70 for a score of two-under-par 214.

“I played well all week, I was pleased with my all-round game,” she said after the final round on Thursday. “I have not played here at Al Hamra Golf Club for many years since I was a junior.

“I will be playing next week at Al Zorah. I have never played there before and I am looking forward to it.”

Callan Barrow, who is from Lytham St Annes in Lancashire, England, toped the £30,000 overall event.

The 26-year-old, shot rounds of 69, 67, and 70 for a 54-hole total of 10-under-par to take the £5,000 first prize.

Barrow had a five-birdie final round. His impressive lead was never threatened and he won by five shots.

He has played on the Challenge Tour but last season lost his playing privileges.

Barrow also wins a Challenge Tour spot in the $300,000 Abu Dhabi Challenge to be held at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, on April 18-21.

“’ I’m feeling pretty good,” Barrow said. “‘I’ve had a good winter prepping, so to come out and get the job done against a strong field feels really good. I think my all-around game was pretty good, like nothing was amazing, but nothing was really bad.

“I played in the Abu Dhabi Challenge last year but performed very badly. Hopefully, I’ll do better this year on a different course. At least I won’t have any bad memories playing there.”

The Clutch Pro Tour is an official feeder Tour to the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour as well as an ‘open access’ pro golf tour for both men and women providing a genuine golf development platform.

Primarily based in the UK, this is the Clutch Pro Tour’s debut in the UAE.

The Al Hamra Golf Club course was played at 7,300 yards for men and ladies at 6,400 yards at a par 72.

There are two international events in the UAE this season; this week at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah and next week at Ajman’s at Al Zorah Golf Club from March 19-21

The Clutch Pro Tour events are sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and are a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier, supported by The R&A for the participating amateurs.

A strong field of 105 players competed in the field with players from 21 countries, as well as a strong representation from the UAE. The EGF received up to 20 invitation spots for each of the two UAE events.

Players who have historically come through the Clutch Pro Tour include Andy Sullivan and Alex Fitzpatrick.

Results (Par 72)

Barrow (Eng) 69. 67. 70. 206

Chesterman (Eng) 73. 66. 72. 211.

Hassan (UK) 71. 68. 72. 211.

Hague (UK) 72. 71. 69. 212.

Syr (Nor) 70. 72. 70. 212.