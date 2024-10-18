Mullane shoots final round 69 to lead UAE players at Nomura Cup in Vietnam

Sam Mullane, representing Team UAE, shot his best round of the week - a 69, in the final round of the Nomura Cup in Thailand. - Supplied photo

Sam Mullane (UAE) shot a final round of three-under-par 69, finishing the week at three-over-par in the 72-hole Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation’s (APGC) Nomura Cup at Vinpearl Golf Hai Phong, Vietnam.

With rounds of 78, 71, 73, and 69, the 21-year-old Mullane tied for 17th place, finishing as the top UAE player in the tournament.

Reflecting on his final round, Mullane told Khaleej Times, “I started on the back nine today and hit some great shots on holes 11 through 16, managing to sink four solid birdie putts on 12, 13, 15, and 16.

"I parred 17 and made a nice nine-iron shot on 18 to eight feet, which I holed for another birdie.

"That took me five-under through nine holes, going out in 31," Mullane added. "I struggled a bit on the front nine, with bogeys on 5 and 6, but managed a good up-and-down on 8 and missed a birdie chance on 9, finishing with a 69.

"Overall, I’m happy with the round, especially after my tough start on day one.”

Mullane also shared his plans, saying, "My next event is the UAE Cup in Al Ain next week. I’m flying back to Dubai tonight.”

Team UAE saw its second-best scores of the day come from Ahmad Skaik and Jonathan Sevaraj, both shooting 74.

The Nomura Cup, also known as the APGC Team Championship, is a biennial amateur team event for men. The UAE finished 12th in the team division, which operates under a best-two-of-three format per day. Saudi Arabia placed 17th.

The home nation, Vietnam, claimed the team title with a total score of 20-under-par, winning by three shots. Japan finished second at 17-under, with New Zealand in third at 11-under. A strong final round saw Team Australia post the best score of the day, nine-under, climbing into a tie for fourth with Korea, just one shot behind New Zealand.

In the individual competition, Vietnam’s Nguyen Anh Minh took the title with rounds of 71, 67, 71, and 67, finishing at 12-under-par 276. He edged out New Zealand’s Declan O'Donovan, who shot the round of the day with a 66 to finish two strokes back. Fellow New Zealander Robby Turnbull secured third place.

This year’s Nomura Cup is being held at the Vinpearl Golf Hai Phong – Marsh Course, a challenging par-72 layout spanning 7,508 yards and known for its natural marshy terrain.

Competing Nations: were Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, Guam, Hong Kong-China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, UAE, and host nation Vietnam.

For Full Results Visit: Sgolf Live Score

**Team Results (Best two of three scores each

(Best two from the Team of three on each day) Vietnam 143. 137. 140. 136. 556 (-20). Japan 143. 135. 143. 138. 559 (-17). New Zealand 143. 137. 145. 140. 565 (-11). Australia 144. 143. 144. 135. 566 (-10). Korea 147. 140. 140. 139. 566 (-10). Individual Results N. Anh Minh (Vietnam) 71. 67. 71. 67. 276 (-12). D. O’Donovan (NZ) 69. 71. 72. 66. 278 (-10).

R. Turnbull (NZ) 73. 67. 70. 70. 280 (-8).