MOD UAE dominate AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Action from a match at the AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship. — Supplied photo

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 6:51 PM

MOD UAE topped the medal standings as the AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded at Shabab Al Ahli Club on Sunday.

On the final day of the event, which featured both amateur and professional divisions, Commando Group secured second place, while Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club took third.

This year’s championship saw participation from 74 clubs and academies from around the world, up from 64 last year. On the final day alone, 310 male and female athletes competed.

Kastriot Mustafi of Swiss club Ruckus JJ won the gold medal in the professional 120kg category.

“It’s fantastic to have come to Dubai, competed in this championship, and secured the gold," Mustafi said.

"Winning today after several tough matches feels incredible. The organisation was excellent, and it was a great experience to compete against such skilled opponents. I’m looking forward to coming back and competing again.”

Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club's Hessa Al Shamsi, who won the gold medal in the 55kg professional women’s category, was delighted with her performance ahead of the world championship.

“Winning gold today is a significant achievement, especially as I prepare for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. This victory comes after intense training and is a great boost as I gear up for the challenges ahead,” Al Shamsi said.

Meanwhile, Muhrah Mahfoudh of Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy claimed the gold medal in the 62kg professional women’s category.

“Winning gold and representing Al Wahda Club at this level is a proud moment for me. Competing against athletes who will also be in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship has given me valuable insights into their strengths and weaknesses, which will be crucial for my preparation," Mahfoudh said.

"I’m grateful to our leadership for their limitless support, which has helped us reach this level of competition.”