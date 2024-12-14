Mo Craig takes two-shot lead into final round at RAK Amateur World Junior Championship

: Second round leader Mo Craig in action shooting his 69.. - Photo Instagram

Mo Craig of TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates, fired a brilliant second-round 69 to seize a two-shot lead heading into the final day of the 2024 RAK Amateur World Junior Championship.

After an opening 71, Craig now boasts a four-under-par total of 140 and leads the field at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, as he looks to secure victory in this prestigious event on Sunday.

The 54-hole tournament is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier for both males and females It is supported by The R&A, as well as the third Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and is an Order of Merit qualifier of the season for both boys and girls.

Speaking after Saturday’s second round Craig, told Khaleej Times: “The difference in my second round to yesterday was just my short game and putting. It could have been an even much better score today as I was out in 31 with five birdies and stood on both the 13th and 15th tees at six under par.

“I dropped shots on holes: 15, 16 and 17, but overall, I am very happy with my game and to be leading. To have seven birdies in any round is very special.”

In second place after 36 holes is first-round leader Louis Klein (Czech Republic) with rounds of 69 and 73. The only other player in the field to be under par for two days is Adrian Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai) with rounds of 71 and 72.

Ailsa Molokanova of the Russian Golf Federation leads the Girl’s Gross Division after impressive rounds of 78 and 71. Her second-round 71 was the only score under par in the first two days, giving her a two-shot advantage over fellow Russian Golf Federation player Aleksandra Sivova, who carded rounds of 78 and 73.

The final round takes place on Sunday with the leaders out last.

To follow the LIVE Scoring the Golf Genius Password is: YLS546.

Boy’s Division

Craig (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates) 71. 69. 140.

Klein (Czechia) 69. 73. 142.

Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai) 71. 72. 143.

Craig (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates) 73. 72.

Toyer (Eng) 72. 73. 145.