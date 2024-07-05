Messi misses penalty, but Argentina survive to reach Copa America semis

Spokesman defended the actions of medical staff and local organisers after footage showed what appeared to be a hesitant response to the teenager's fall
Lionel Messi missed the first spot kick but Argentina managed to beat Ecuador 4-2 on penalties to move into the semifinals of the Copa America on Thursday after goalkeeper Emi Martinez made two saves in the shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.
The match went to penalties after Lisandro Martinez's opener for Argentina was cancelled out by Kevin Rodriguez in stoppage time. There is no extra time in Copa America knockout games apart from the final.
In the shootout, Messi clipped the crossbar with Argentina's first effort but Martinez saved from Angel Mena and Alan Minda as the defending champions moved into a semifinal match-up against either Venezuela or Canada.
Messi started the game despite being an injury doubt after missing their final group match against Peru due to a hamstring issue, and the Argentina captain broke the record for most minutes played in the tournament's history.
Argentina dominated possession early on but it was Ecuador who created the first chance when Jeremy Sarmiento found space to shoot from a tight angle and forced Martinez into a save.
But as Argentina's fans found their voice their team took the lead in the 35th minute when Alexis Mac Allister's headed flick-on found Martinez at the far post and the defender nodded home his first international goal.
Ecuador turned up the pressure in the second half and it paid off at a corner on the hour mark when the cross was deflected onto Rodrigo De Paul's hand and the referee immediately pointed to the spot.
Skipper Enner Valencia stepped up and sent Martinez the wrong way but Ecuador's top scorer saw his effort come off the post before Argentina defender Cristian Romero blocked a shot from the rebound.
Martinez turned to the crowd and roared in delight with his arms raised and the miss took the wind out of Ecuador's sails.
But as the game went into stoppage time Ecuador, who have never beaten Argentina at the Copa America, found the equaliser when John Yeboah whipped in a cross and Rodriguez stayed onside to direct a header past Martinez in the 91st minute.
The Argentina goalkeeper had the last laugh, however, making two crucial saves in the shootout before Nicolas Otamendi scored the decisive kick to book a semi-final spot.
