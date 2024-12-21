Mental mastery helps Dubai’s Joel Stalter secure Sixth Card at Asian Tour Qualifying School

Dubai resident Joel Stalter (Fr), takes sixth card in Final Stage Qualifying on the Asian Tour in Thailand.- Photo Instagram

A renewed focus on the mental side of his game proved to be the game-changer for Joel Stalter as the French golfer and Dubai Golden Visa awardee lit up the Final Stage of the Asian Tour Qualifying School in Thailand, firing an incredible 16-under-par 339 to claim the sixth card in the high-stakes event.

The 32-year-old Stalter delivered rounds of 70, 67, 67, and 69, and capped it off with a tournament-best 66 in the fifth round, finishing just four strokes behind medalist Takumi Murakami of South Korea.

A delighted Stalter shared his thoughts with Khaleej Times after the prize presentation, saying, "I’m really happy with my scores this week. It just shows, especially to myself, where my game is at the moment.

“I am so proud of what I have achieved. I decided to commit to the Asian Tour last August and I have recently played several ADT events to get ready specifically for this final event of 2024.

“One of my closest friends and mentors has encouraged me recently to focus on my mental side – and I honestly believe that has made a big difference to my results and game”: he added.

“With a very high-numbered card, I am hopeful of getting a lot of starts and opportunities on the 2025 Asian Tour and I am so excited about what is ahead of me in the new year. I can now plan my full 2025 schedule – which is what any professional golfer dreams of,” concluded Stalter.

The five-round tournament was played over two courses: Springfield Royal Country Club (Course C&B), and the Lakeview Resort & Golf Club (C&D Course), Thailand.

The Final Stage of qualifying took place over 90 holes with a full field of 240 competitors who played two rounds. After 36 holes, the field was cut to the leading 140 competitors and ties (including amateurs) who played a further two rounds.

After 72 holes, the field was cut to the leading 70 competitors and ties (including amateurs), who then played the final round. The top 35 competitors are now ranked accordingly in score order for the 2025 season.

The leading 10 competitors from the 2024 Final Stage Asian Tour Qualifying School will be positioned 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th, 11th, 13th, 15th, 17th and 19th accordingly in category 16 while the 2nd – 10th placed competitors from the 2024 Asian Development Tour Final Order of Merit not otherwise exempt, shall be positioned 2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th, 10th, 12th, 14th, 16th and 18th.

To arrive at this Final Stage there have been a record seven First Stage tournaments played this year in the run-up to the Final Stage at the end of the year, in Australia, the United States and Thailand.

Many of the Asian Tour’s most successful golfers have ascended through the Qualifying School including Thailand’s Thongchai Jaidee (1999) and Kiradech Aphibarnrat (2009), Australian Scott Hend (2007), and American John Catlin (2018).

The first tournament on the 2025 Asian Tour Schedule is the Philippine Open to be held on 23rd – 26th January 2025, in Manila.

Joel Stalter, a Dubai Golden Visa awardee and resident, secured the sixth card at the Final Stage of the Asian Tour Qualifying School in Thailand after an impressive 16-under-par total of 339. The 32-year-old Frenchman delivered rounds of 70, 67, 67, 69, and a tournament-best 66 to finish just four strokes behind medalist Takumi Murakami of South Korea.