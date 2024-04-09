Meet Rayan Ahmed - a young Dubai-based elite golfer with king-size dreams

Published: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 4:49 PM

Speaking to Rayan Ahmed, a rising star of UAE golf, you can’t help but be impressed by the confidence, emotional intelligence and honesty that he exudes.

Rayan’s objective is to achieve success both academically, and professionally in golf.

His ability to spell out his goals offers a unique insight into the mind of a self-assured young man.

“My dream is to play at the highest level and I believe I can achieve that if I put in the work and stay grounded because golf requires a lot of structure a lot of planning,” he says.

Rayan Ahmed with members of the UAE National Men’s and Boys’ 18 & Under Teams at the 2024 GCC Golf Championships in the State of Qatar. - Photo EGF

“I plan to have elite fitness, elite practice, elite training. I have objectives, I have goals I have the hunger. All I require is perfection and that’s why I want to aim at the highest level I can.”

Having committed to the game at the young age of ten at the Dubai Hills Golf Club, Rayan was able to take his game to a different level after his family moved close to Montgomerie, which is now his home club.

“I started to enjoy golf at a young age and initially played off a 24 handicap,” said Rayan. “But since I had access to the driving range at the club I began to play every day and that jumped my game up really high. Within three years I moved to being a +4.

Rayan Ahmed played the Old Course at St. Andrews with his Dad. - Instagram

“I started playing in competitions only two years ago, but my improvement over these few years has been astronomical.”

Rayan won the UAE Junior Order Of Merit in 2023 and was regularly shooting lots of rounds of under par which caught the attention of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) who offered him a UAE passport enabling him to represent the country.

That would lead to an invitation to play at the WATC (World Amateur Team Championship) a tournament played by the likes of Tigers Woods, and other greats.

“It gave me a real sense of competition,” he says. “Since then I have represented the UAE at the Pan Arab Games, where I won a silver medal for the country, and more recently at the GCC Golf Championship in Qatar, where I won the team and Individual gold medals.

Rayan Ahmed has been busy collecting trophies and breaking course records. - Instagram

“I’m extremely grateful to be part of the EGF. I’m really grateful to Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi (Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) , General Abdullah Alhashmi and Mr Akram Skaik for them to put me in this position," said Rayan.

“Dubai has been my home, and now I get to represent the nation at the highest level with my teammates.

"All this is like a dream. We have the top coaches, fitness programs, equipment, and tournaments, all provided by EGF. They are planning ahead to make us the very best," he added.

This stability has allowed Rayan to focus on improving his golf and achieving his academic ambitions simultaneously, with the priority being to secure a golf scholarship in the US.

“I aspire to be very good in academics while going into a very good stem-related program in America,” he said. “I like economics and maths and hope to graduate in computer science.”

Rayan Ahmed has played at many of the world's most famous golf courses. - Instagram

Rayan is happy to talk about how he juggles studying with practising golf on his journey to one day turning pro.

“I train daily, practice daily, and constantly reflect on my game. These aspects, combined with my elite mindset, dedication to diet and fitness, and focused practice routines, drive me towards achieving my goals,” added Rayan who has tested his skills at some of the world’s best golf courses in the world including the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, the Sawgrass Country Club in Florida and the Trump National Doral Golf Club.

“Despite missing school for tournaments, I manage my time effectively between academics and golf.

“My daily routine involves going to the gym, practising golf, and dedicating time to study, reflecting on my game, and constantly striving for improvement,” Rayan adds.

“The plan is to take it step by step and to outplay everyone in the process. I have a very good plan to achieve these goals. Is not just like I am hoping for something, I have planned everything that’s how I have got to this level.

“I don’t hesitate to remind myself if I am not doing it right and I am very analytical.”

Having already carved a niche for himself at the Montgomerie where he broke the course record with a seven-under 65 and followed it up with a 66 at Meydan Rayan is a young man on a mission, where the ultimate agenda is to reach the very top.

