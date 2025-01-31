Meet first UAE woman in speedboat racing, joining national team at 21

Photos: Supplied

A 22-year-old became the first Emirati woman to compete in speedboat racing as part of the UAE's national team after securing the international driving licence needed to practice the sport.

Alya Abdul Salam now participates in Formula 4 boat races across various championships, marking a significant moment in the history of Emirati sports. Her passion for speedboat racing was ignited during her childhood, when her father managed and organised the President's Cup for Formula 2 boats.

A pivotal moment came during a summer visit to Norway, where she discovered her talent and love for the sport. “My presence at the races during my father’s journey was instrumental in shaping my passion,” she said.

Despite the challenges of competing in a male-dominated field, Alya emphasised that her upbringing played a crucial role in her determination to pursue this path. “Having my father in this field was my biggest motivation. The UAE efforts in empowering women have also greatly strengthened my resolve to excel,” she told Khaleej Times.

Alya faced various challenges as a competitor in the UAE, particularly in balancing her training with work commitments. “Initially, the challenge was managing daily trials alongside my job. However, we overcame this through the support of the UAE Federation and Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, which provided workshops and expertise,” she added.

Emotional and moral support

But there were moments of discouragement, especially after returning from Norway, where she hoped to continue her training to develop her skills. Through determination, they focused on marketing and physical fitness, which enabled her to stay on track.

Her family, particularly her father, has been a cornerstone of support throughout her journey. “My family provided emotional and moral support, and my father’s experience in organization and marketing opened many doors for me,” Alya noted.

The support from the UAE Marine Sports Federation has also been pivotal. “After announcing our entry into this field, we received significant encouragement from the Federation and local marine clubs, which provided the necessary moral support and resources,” she remarked.

Inspiring other Emirati women

As the first woman in this field, Alya aims to inspire other Emirati women and girls. She said: “We are fortunate to have wise leadership that believes in women’s roles in society. My message to young girls is to discover themselves and seize new opportunities.”

As for her racing style, Alya describes it in three terms: patience, focus, and seizing opportunities. “Patience is key in learning from experiences, focus is essential to avoid mistakes, and seizing opportunities is crucial for achieving goals,”.

To prepare mentally and physically for races, she relies on support from her team and sponsors, including healthcare provisions and nutrition guidance, having a solid programme in place that aids their commitment to training.

Looking ahead Alya has clear plans for the next five years, with intentions to participate in local races during the winter and international competitions in the summer. “We have a strong relationship with our team, which has been competing since 1998. Our focus remains on Formula 4 racing and achieving positive outcomes,” she explained. In reflection on her journey, Alya expressed how unexpected experiences have shaped her. “During my first participation, I faced many surprises, particularly a moment captured on camera when my boat submerged after the fifth lap. It was a defining moment,” she recounted. Another situation Alia faced was when she tried to overtake some boats during a race, led by young men as the only girl in the race, some were determined not to give her the chance. However, she managed to surpass several teams. Alya stands as a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating that with determination and support, barriers can be broken in any field. Her journey in speedboat racing symbolises not only personal achievement but also the empowerment of women in sports within the UAE. ALSO READ: UAE: Meet the sisters breaking records, creating a legacy in national motorsports UAE designers make waves with modest fashion movement