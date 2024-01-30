Meet Darryl Connor, who is on a mission to deliver the best coaching experience at Al Ghazal Golf Club

Darryl Connor (right), 53 year-old PGA Teaching Professional in action with a student at Al Ghazal Golf Club, Abu Dhabi. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024

Former pro golfer-turned-coach Darryl Connor is putting his vast experience to good use at the Al Ghazal Golf Club in Abu Dhabi

After turning professional at the age of 16 from the prestigious Royal Blackheath Golf Club in London, England, Darryl played 12 years on the PGA Tour, until a hip injury cut short his professional career.

Since then he has been coaching golf as a PGA Head Teaching Professional.

Khaleej Times caught up with Darryl recently to learn a bit about what happens at the Al Ghazal Golf Club.

“After teaching in five countries with over 35 years teaching experience, and having given over 100,000 golf lessons, I was asked to be the Head PGA Golf Professional at Al Ghazal Golf Club, Abu Dhabi,” Darryl, 53, said.

“Last October I was asked to assist in the Teaching Academy, which is now thriving.

“As the Head Teaching Professional, my role is to provide the best Teaching Academy experience possible for our players,” he added.

“Mostly, that involves ensuring all lessons are tailored to the individual, that they can see they are improving their golf skills all whilst providing a fun and informal teaching experience with quality advice.

“I work with all standards of golfers, from beginners, improvers through to scratch players,” Darry said. “I also provide swing solutions for regional Golf Professionals and elite amateur golfers.”

Commenting on the special features at Al Ghazal Golf Club, Darryl said: “The main attraction at Al Ghazal Golf Club is our under-cover driving range and Teaching Academy.

“Keen golfers come here to quietly improve their golf skills in a low-key friendly environment. We offer competitively priced, professional teaching from a solid and experienced perspective.

“As I say to all my players, if you don’t see any improvement, I will personally offer you your money back. (Note: No lesson money has been returned to date),” he added.

With the growing world of golf practice apps available to help players of all levels improve Darryl is set to uncover his own app which he hopes will help golfers achieve their goals sooner than later.

“‘I am very excited to announce the launch of my new SwingTrainer AI App which is launching within the next few weeks,” he said.

“Unlike other Golf Teaching Apps, ours is 100 per cent free for everyone to use. The App will actively help golfers of all standards quickly and easily improve their golf swing using the latest AI Technology.

“The App analyses the player’s swing using real live data giving accurate feedback on how they can improve,” Darryl revealed. “As each player using the SwingTrainer AI App improves their Golf Swing - the AI technology learns and grows with them.’

We wish Darryl all the best at Al Ghazal Golf Club.

For further information contact: Darrylpip1@gmail.com

