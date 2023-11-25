Meet an English family enjoying America's favourite sport 'baseball' in Dubai

Carl, his wife Laura, Mum Maria together with the kids, Archie and Zara, at the Baseball United opening night at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. - Photo by Leslie Wilson Jr.

What’s an Englishman doing at a baseball match, you might ask?

Carl, an Englishman who has lived in Dubai for over five years, thinks he has the answer.

“I have no idea, but I’m here to have some fun,” he says.

“We were invited by friends and we jumped at the opportunity. It’s great out here. We just want to embrace the occasion, feel the vibe and soak in the atmosphere.

“I haven’t a clue what happens at a baseball game, but I guess I’ll soon find out,” added Carl, who like most Englishmen lovers their football,

“Like most of us from the UK, I’m a soccer man. I support Wolverhampton Wanderers who are 12th in the Premier League table at the moment, which isn't too bad.

“Look, honestly we feel very honoured and privileged to live in Dubai to see all kinds of sporting events and entertainment,” he added. “Which is great.”

Carl was accompanied to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to watch the opening night of Baseball United’s All-Star Showcase, by his wife Laura, Mum Maria and two kinds, Archie and Zara.

“Like my husband just said we haven’t a clue about the rules of baseball,” said Laura. “But I’m intrigued to see what it's all about.

“There’s a great vibe over here. I wanted to feel the crowd and enjoy the moment.

“We have driven past this magnificent stadium every day and have often wondered what it will be like inside,” she said. “And we’re finally here, thanks to a baseball match.

“My son, Archie, was really looking forward to coming as he has friends who play a little baseball. Who knows but it’s a great opportunity to see some professional baseball players up close and if we can get him off soccer and into baseball, that would be interesting,” Laura added.

Archie smiled knowingly as if to say, that’s not going to happen. I was born to love football.

But he did say that he was looking forward to his first baseball match and one of the highlights of the sport.

“Seeing a home run tonight will surprise me because I know how difficult it is,” he said. “.I’m pretty excited and yes, looking forward to seeing how the game is played at this level.”

Maria, who retired at the age of 70, and spends her time shuttling between Dubai and England said everything Dubai had to offer was special.

“I love Dubai and I could easily see myself living here,” said Maria an Autism Heroes award winner for services rendered in the treatment of autistic people.

“At my age anything I see is a surprise. So I’m happy to be here and isn't the atmosphere just wonderful? There are so many families out here, so many happy kids. That’s what it's all about, being happy. And I’m really happy to be here.”