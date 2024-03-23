Meet a journeyman Japanese jockey who dreams of riding a winner at Meydan

Japanese jockey Daisuke Fukumoto. - Photo LW Jr.

Globetrotting jockey Daisuke Fukumoto predicts another ‘big’ night for Japanese-trained horses at Saturday’s highly anticipated 28th running of the $30.5 million Dubai World Cup meeting at horse racing’s UAE headquarters at Meydan racecourse.

During the past few months that Fukumoto has been based in Dubai, where he doubles up as a freelance work rider, he is discovering just what it takes to find a niche for himself in the densely populated flat-racing industry.

A self-described patient individual, the 27-year-old rider who has ridden over 300 winners, most of them in foreign lands, Fukumoto has been helping Japanese connections prepare their charges for another assault at the big prizes on offer on March 30.

Twelve months ago Japan won three of the nine races including the $12 million Dubai World Cup (G1) with Ushba Tesoro, having collected six prizes in 2022.

“Japanese trainers have brought their best horses to Dubai, many of them are very serious horses,” said Fukumoto.

“In five of the races, Japan has as many as four runners, all of whom, I think, have strong claims. The owners and trainers know what kind of horse will perform well overseas against the best international runners. They have done their homework.

“I believe Ushba Tesoro and Derma Sotogake (2023 UAE Derby winner) have a big chance of giving Japan a third win in the World Cup,” Fukumoto added.

“But the horse that I’m really looking forward to seeing is Liberty Island who is five for seven. People say he can be the next Equinox (twice Japanese Horse of the Year in 2022 and 2023) who won the Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) last year.”

Fukumoto was forced to seek success outside Japan as he found it hard to make inroads into the mainstream and would discover fame in Canada. It was at Woodbine that he won major races like the Woodbine Mile Stakes (G1) aboard his favourite horse, Town Cruise, and the Queen’s Plate which is often referred to as Canada’s Kentucky Derby.

“After leaving Japan I rode in France, California and Canada,” said Fukumoto who debuted as an apprentice rider in 2017 and rode his first winner on October 13 of the same year on his 20th birthday.

“It was very hard to get into the JRA academy, as there were too many applicants and only five or 10 would be selected for the apprenticeship.

“Wherever I have ridden I have learnt something new. Even here in the UAE. Next season I will come early and try to get into one of the main stables,” added the 27-year-old jockey, who has also ridden out in the morning for Godolphin’s big-race winning handler Charlie Appleby.

Fukumoto also admitted that his dream was to ride a winner at Meydan racecourse because it was ‘so special.’

“Meydan is amazing. I have watched the World Cup from the time I was a little boy and started riding in pony races when I was five,” he said.

“I would do anything to ride there. It’s one of three racecourses that I dream of riding a winner, Santa Anita in America and Longchamp in Paris are the other two.

“I’ll be happy to retire if I get wins at these three fantastic racecourse. I’ll be a very happy man.”

But for the moment Fukumoto is focused on building his reputation and finding global success like his idols Yutaka Take and Christophe Soumillon.

24 Japanese runners will compete at the 2024 Dubai World Cup meeting

Dubai World Cup (G1) 4

Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1) 4

UAE Derby (G2) 4

Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) 4

Al Quoz Sprint (G1) 1

Dubai Turf (G1) 4

Dubai Gold Cup (G2) 3

