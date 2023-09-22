McMullan and Sheepwash win Two-Ball Scramble at Jumeirah Golf Estates

The Saudi-funded LIV Golf league completed its second season with Talor Gooch as its individual champion
The ladies’ golfing season is well under way, and this week Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted a two-ball scramble.
The winners were Trudi McMullan and Teresa Sheepwash who scored a brilliant net 63 (-9). The pair played well throughout, scoring nine net birdies.
Their best golf really shone through on holes 9 to 12 where they made three straight net birdies.
In second place were Sue Stevens and Jane Vorster scoring net 69 (-3). The pair scored four net birdies in their round. Their highlight was on the fourth hole where they made a net birdie on the hardest hole on the golf course.
After winning the Nearest to the Pin last week Sue Stevens came back to win another one of these novel competitions, this week on hole 14.
A total of eighteen ladies took to the Fire course to battle for the victory.
Speaking at the prize-giving presentation, Kian Higgins, Membership Servies Executive, commented: “Congratulations to our prize winners today. I am looking forward to inviting you back to The Ladies next week for a sponsored event by Park Hyatt.”
