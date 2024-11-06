McIlroy targets sixth Race to Dubai title and first Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship victory

Rory McIlroy (right) walking the fairways at the tournament Pro-Am at Yas Links Abu Dhabi with Ismail Sharif, Business Development Manager, Dubai Golf & VIYA Golf. - Photo NT

Rory McIlroy, who considers Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the UAE as a happy’ hunting place, will tee off at 9:23 AM on Thursday in the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Abu Dhabi which marks the penultimate event of the DP World Tour’s 2024 season.

The tournament will feature a full field of 70 players, all teeing off from the first tee, with no cut in either this week’s event or the following week.

The marquee group at 9:23 AM will see McIlroy (NI) play alongside Thriston Lawrence (RSA) and Rasmus Højdgaard (DEN), promising an exciting clash of talent at one of golf’s most iconic venues.

“I have not played any competitive golf since the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland,” Rory told a press conference on Wednesday.

“I took four weeks off – I was keeping pretty busy. I feel good – have done some work on my golf. It has been a long year – next week will be my 27th tournament of the year.

“I will put all my efforts into the last two weeks of the season – then I will have a proper rest,” the Northern Irishman added.

The first tee time is at 7.17 am with the two balls of Sean Crocker (US) and Adrien Saddier (Fr). At 7.50 am Dubai residents Adrain Otaegui (Spain) and Adrian Meronk (Pol) are paired together.

The final three-ball of the day at 11.55 am, sees Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) paired with Robert MacIntyre (Scot) and Shane Lowry (Ire).

The top 50 players on the Race to Dubai available to play will progress to next week’s final event of the season, tournament number 44 – the $10 million DP World Tour Championship played over the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates 14th – 17th November 2024.

Rory McIlroy’s career in the UAE has been marked by incredible consistency and notable successes across various tournaments.

His record speaks volumes about his skill and perseverance in one of golf’s most competitive regions:

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Four third-place finishes and three second-place finishes – but no victories yet in this prestigious event.

HERO Dubai Desert Classic: A true stronghold for McIlroy, having won this event four times over the years.

Race to Dubai: McIlroy has claimed the coveted Race to Dubai title five times, cementing his dominance on the European Tour.

Amateur Success: In 2007, McIlroy made his mark early in his career by winning the Amateur Medal at the HERO Dubai Desert Classic.

Debut in Abu Dhabi: McIlroy made his first appearance at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2008 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, marking the start of his long relationship with the tournament.

Recent Form: Earlier this year, McIlroy finished second at the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort, showing his continued form in the region.

Race to Dubai Standing

The current top 15 of the Race to Dubai are as follows – * indicates the top 10 players who are currently gaining their PGA Tour Card for 2025 (ie. Not already with their PGA Tour status):

Rory McIlroy (NI).

Lawrence (RSA). *

Hojgaard (Den). *.

Horschel (US).

Fleetwood (Eng).

Manassero (It). *

Norgaard (Den). *