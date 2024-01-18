McIlroy aces trick shot at the iconic Atlantis The Royal

Rory McIlroy at the iconic Atlantis The Royal, Dubai. - Supplied photo

Rory McIlroy, the World’s No 2 ranked golfer, began his quest for glory at the 35th Hero Dubai Desert Classic performing an electrifying stunt on top of the iconic Atlantis The Royal, Dubai.

The 2023 defending champion, who is seeking a record-setting fourth Dallah trophy with the Rolex Series event at Emirates Golf Club

delivered a jaw-dropping drive for a hole-in-one.

The scene was reminiscent of some similar stunts created on the Burj Al Arab, the world's only Seven-Star hotel, with Tiger Woods and McIlroy himself hitting balls into the ocean. Tennis great Roger Federer also played a friendly match tennis on the hotel’s iconic helipad with Andre Agassi.

Returning to the city he once called home, McIlroy expressed his excitement, saying: "I'm thrilled to be back on the Majlis this weekend, a course filled with cherished memories, especially from last year's triumphant finish. Dubai holds a special place in my heart, and the dynamic evolution of the city is truly awe-inspiring.

“The view from where we stand is a testament to that, and I am really looking forward to this weekend's event."

McIlroy will face competition from an elite field of golf’s top talents, with Major Winners, Pádraig Harrington and Francesco Molinari, World No.9 and reigning Open Champion Brian Harman, as well as fellow Ryder Cup-winning teammates Luke Donald, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton among the star-studded names taking part this weekend.

Fans attending the historic 35th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic can enjoy a thrilling weekend on and off the course, with exciting additions to the new-look Tournament Town providing fun for all the family.

All-new vantage points are located across the illustrious Majlis course and will provide golf enthusiasts with stunning views of the venue and city skyline.

Free general admission tickets are still available on dubaidesertclassic.com and via the Hero Dubai Desert Classic app available on App Store or Google Play. For more information, please visit www.dubaidesertclassic.com.