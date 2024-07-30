McHugh thrilled by the nomination of Al Dhannah Golf Club for 2024 World Golf Awards

Damian McHugh, the General Manager of Al Dhannah Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 7:23 PM

Damian McHugh, the General Manager of Al Dhannah Golf Club, in Abu Dhabi, expressed his anticipation for enhancing the member and guest experience at the club located 240 km west of the city.

McHugh is a seasoned professional with more than two decades of experience in the industry. His expertise lies in various aspects of the business, from overseeing golf development and sales to managing marketing strategies and operations at prestigious private clubs and resorts across China, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Al Dhannah Golf Club has been operational since November 2021, with McHugh arriving to work on the project in the pre-opening stage of the club in September of that year.

The golf course was designed by renowned UK golf course designer, John Hunt, who works as part of the International Design Group,

McHugh said: “We are affiliated to the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), have a 9-hole golf course measuring 3,454 yards and playing at a Par 36 - together with a driving range, short game area and putting green – which are all floodlit.

“We are far from just a golf facility - our award-winning Ola Brazil Restaurant offers a full churrasco experience with 15 kinds of meat carved tableside by Brazilian trained chefs.

“We currently have approximately 100 staff that work on the golf course and clubhouse, and we utilize some part staff and contractors for event days,” he added.

“We are excited about the plans for the forthcoming 2024 – 25 season, which will focus on enhancing our member and guest experience and attracting more guests from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as further afield.