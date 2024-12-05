Manchester City stars ignoring criticism, says Doku

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku scores their third goal against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday. — Reuters

Jeremy Doku says Manchester City's players are content to stay in their "bubble", ignoring outside criticism as they focus their energies on reigniting their Premier League title challenge.

The champions finally lifted some of the gloom at the Etihad Stadium as they swept Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 on Wednesday — their first win since October.

Four straight defeats in the Premier League, during a winless run of seven games in all competitions, raised major doubts over their ability to defend their crown.

But Belgium international Doku, who scored the third goal on Wednesday, said City's players shut out the noise.

"At the end of the day, when everything goes well they're going to hype you up," he said. "When everything goes bad you're the worst.

"We don't listen, we concentrate on ourselves in our bubble. We know together we'll be stronger.

"They can say whatever they want. We just stay in our bubble and we're still in December.

"If they think it's over, let them think it's over. We are going to look game by game, try to win as much as possible, and we will see at the end." City's win lifted them to fourth in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Liverpool, who drew 3-3 at Newcastle in midweek. With Kevin De Bruyne starting his first game since September after returning to full fitness, City looked like a side rejuvenated from the one battered by both Tottenham and Liverpool in recent weeks. De Bruyne, instrumental throughout, set up the early opener for Bernardo Silva with a powerful header and then doubled the lead himself after good work by Doku. Doku wrapped up the win after a lightning break just before the hour.

"I'm happy for Kevin," said Doku, who is making his own way back to form after injury. "His qualities, there is no doubt about it — everybody knows how much we need him when he's in form. He showed it again — nice goal, nice assist."