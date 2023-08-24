Man City swoop for exciting Belgian winger Doku on £55.4m five-year contract

Players with a valid handicap with a handicap index of 14.4 or below are eligible to apply for the event to take place on Jan 13-14 at the Emirates Golf Club
Manchester City signed Belgian winger Jeremy Doku from French club Rennes on a five-year deal on Thursday.
Doku, 21, will reportedly cost the European champions £55 million,
"This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally," Doku said in a City statement.
"Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.
"I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep (Guardiola) and his staff, and playing alongside these work-class players, will make me a much better player," he added.
Doku scored 12 goals in 92 appearances for Rennes after making his breakthrough as a teenager with Anderlecht in his homeland.
He becomes City's third signing of the transfer window after midfielder Mateo Kovacic arrived for £25m from Chelsea and former RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol joined for £77m.
City's director of Football Txiki Begiristain believes Doku can develop into a "world class" attacking player under Guardiola's guidance.
"Jeremy is a very exciting young player and I'm so pleased he's joining us," he said.
"In terms of raw attributes, he has everything a winger needs. He has outstanding pace and he is exceptional in one-on-one situations."
The treble winners were in the market for a winger to replace the departed Riyad Mahrez, who joined Saudi side Al-Ahli.
ALSO READ
City are also expected to add a midfielder before the window shuts on September 1 to cover the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, who is set to miss up to four months due to a hamstring injury.
Wolves' Matheus Nunes and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze are reportedly targets after interest in West Ham's Lucas Paqueta collapsed due to a Football Association investigation into a possible breach of betting regulations by the Brazilian.
Players with a valid handicap with a handicap index of 14.4 or below are eligible to apply for the event to take place on Jan 13-14 at the Emirates Golf Club
Dubai-based Adrian Meronk heads Down Under to defend the ISPS HANDA Australian Open title he won in such style last year
The overall local winners in the Men’s and Lady's Divisions were Ara Nakhnikian and Naima Maya
The event will be an opportunity for boys and girls from the UAE and overseas to secure a transformative Golf Scholarship Program in the USA
Lana Alharbi is a 21-year-old Person of Determination who has found a career, love and joy in the emirate
The pair shot an impressive gross 61 to prevail by a countback from Norris and McNamara in the event supported by The Lounge Spa
The Net Division winner was UAE National Rashed Al Emadi
The event had a classic Dubai vibe and a cultural and emotional unity that brought people from all walks of life together