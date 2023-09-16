Man City strike back against West Ham to go top as Brighton batter Man Utd

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva scores their second goal past West Ham United's Alphonse Areola. - Reuters

Published: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 11:17 PM

Manchester United's crisis deepened on Saturday as they slumped to a 3-1 home defeat against Brighton, while Manchester City beat West Ham to stay perfect on a day of heart-stopping drama in the Premier League.

Liverpool had a brief taste of life at the top, beating Wolves 3-1 in the early kick-off before City took pole position.

In-form Tottenham scored two goals in stoppage-time to beat Sheffield United 2-1.

Champions Manchester City, two points clear of Liverpool, continue to churn out the wins, even though Pep Guardiola's men trailed to a first-half James Ward-Prowse goal at the London Stadium.

Jeremy Doku equalised early in the second period and Bernardo Silva put City 2-1 up before Erling Haaland's seventh goal of the season guaranteed a fifth win in five games.

Sheffield United looked to be on track for their first league victory of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But Spurs grabbed an equaliser in the 98th minute when Richarlison headed home Ivan Perisic's corner and Dejan Kulusevski scored the winner.

"All game we were fantastic, even when we were losing at half-time against an incredible side," City manager Pep Guardiola told BBC Sport. "We were efficient and patient in the second half.

"It was a big win after the international break. The team showed good spirit to survive."

The season is spiralling out of control for Erik ten Hag's United, who started the campaign in buoyant mood after ending their trophy drought and finishing third in the league last season.

Some fans dreamed of a long-overdue title challenge but instead they find themselves trailing leaders City by nine points after a third chastening defeat in five matches.

United started brightly at Old Trafford, desperate to put their nightmare start to the season behind them but their former forward Danny Welbeck silenced the home fans in the 20th minute.

A 53rd-minute goal by Pascal Gross gave United a mountain to climb and substitute Joao Pedro made it 3-0, with Hannibal Mejbri's first United goal little consolation for the shell-shocked hosts.

Brighton's fourth straight league win against United lifted them to third in the table.

A disappointed Ten Hag said it was a game of "small margins".

"We conceded a goal with their first attack," he told Sky Sports. "We then had a period in the game that was quite difficult, we fought to get a goal and it was disallowed.

"So it is difficult in this period. It has not fallen on our side, but we will fight back and if we stick together, play as a team, stick to the rules, we will return."

Ten Hag, in his second season at Old Trafford, faces a huge job to save United's season, besieged by problems on and off the pitch.

Jadon Sancho has been exiled from first-team training after a public spat with the manager, while fellow forward Antony has been given a leave of absence to address domestic abuse allegations, which he denies.

Aston Villa scored three late goals to beat Crystal Palace 3-1.

The London side led 1-0 courtesy of Odsonne Edouard's first-half goal but Jhon Duran equalised in the 87th minute.

Douglas Luiz scored a penalty deep into stoppage time to put Villa in front and Leon Bailey made it 3-1.

Fulham's Carlos Vinicius condemned Premier League new boys Luton to a fourth consecutive defeat as the Cottagers won 1-0.

In Saturday's late game, Newcastle beat Brentford 1-0 at St James' Park to end a run of three successive defeats.

Eddie Howe's side won for the second time this season thanks to Callum Wilson, who netted a 64th minute penalty after Anthony Gordon was fouled by Mark Flekken.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised the resilience of his side as they fought back from a goal down to win for the third time in five matches.

"It was like we had just met in the car park before the game with the organisation in the first half," Klopp told TNT Sports. "The good is that it was so bad we couldn't play that bad in the second half.

"We changed the system and one player and we had a bit more natural speed up front. We controlled the game better.

"We have a good squad, no doubt about it. We had a super strong bench today. But even with quality you can play badly, that's what we did in the first half."

Results

English Premier League (Saturday):

Aston Villa 3 (Duran 87, Luiz 90+9-pen, Bailey 90+11) Crystal Palace 1 (Edouard 47)

Fulham 1 (Vinicius 65) Luton 0

Manchester United 1 (Mejbri 73) Brighton 3 (Welbeck 20, Gross 53, Pedro 71)

Newcastle 1 (Wilson 64-pen) Brentford 0

Tottenham 2 (Richarlison 90+7, Kulusevski 90+9) Sheffield United 1 (Hamer 73)

West Ham 1 (Ward-Prowse 36) Manchester City 3 (Doku 46, Silva 76, Haaland 86)

Wolves 1 (Hwang 7) Liverpool 3 (Gakpo 55, Robertson 85, Bueno 90+1-og)

Playing Sunday (all times GMT)

Bournemouth v Chelsea (1300), Everton v Arsenal (1530)

Monday

Nottingham Forest v Burnley (1845)