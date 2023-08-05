Man City sign defender Gvardiol for $99m from Leipzig

The Royal Challengers have not won the tournament was established in 2008 but finished runner-up on three occasions between 2009 and 2016
Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol has joined Premier League champions Manchester City from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on a five-year deal, the treble winners announced on Saturday.
British media said Gvardiol was signed for €90 million ($99 million), making the 21-year-old the second most expensive defender in history behind Harry Maguire, who was signed for £80 million ($101.98 million) by Manchester United in 2019.
Gvardiol is Pep Guardiola's second signing in this transfer window after Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic joined from Chelsea. City won their first Champions League title in June and also took the F.A. Cup to complete a rare treble.
"I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me," Gvardiol said in a statement.
"Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has.
"To have the chance to work with Pep Guardiola will be amazing. I know I am not yet the finished article and I am sure my game will progress under the best coach in football," he added.
"Especially after the perfect season last season – I decided to join you and become one of you, to learn from the best and to be coached by the best coach in the world. Especially Kova [Mateo Kovacic] too – he joined as well. I’m happy to be here.”
Gvardiol joined Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020 and made 87 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga club since his debut in 2021, helping them win their first German Cup title and reach the Europa League semi-finals.
ALSO READ
Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga last season. Gvardiol, who has 21 caps for Croatia and helped them finish third at the 2022 World Cup, is the latest big name to leave the club.
Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai joined Liverpool in July while French forward Christopher Nkunku and Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer switched to Chelsea and Bayern Munich, respectively, in June.
The Royal Challengers have not won the tournament was established in 2008 but finished runner-up on three occasions between 2009 and 2016
The 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has helped level the playing field for all women footballers
The Championships will be held the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council
Recruiting star players who are still playing at a high level in European club football sends out a clear message about Saudi Arabia’s football ambitions
The organisers want the new league to follow in the footsteps of the Major League Baseball
Despite a debut cameo by Tilak Varma the visitors were unable to close out the game in a last-over thriller
Ghala Al Hammadi secured the first gold for the hosts on the second day of the event in Abu Dhabi
The 72nd-ranked team went from a 6-0 thrashing by Germany to taking the former champions' expected spot in the round of 16