‘Luckiest Ball on Earth’ initiative launched by 2023 DP World Tour Championship

Published: Sat 2 Sep 2023, 12:24 PM

The DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, has launched the 2023 ‘Luckiest Ball on Earth’ initiative aligned with the $10 million DP World Tour Championship, the 46th and season ending finale on the 2023 Race to Dubai on the DP World Tour.

To be held on Earth course, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, from 16th to 19th November, the 12th edition of the ‘Luckiest Ball on Earth,’ is an initiative where golfers in the UAE have the opportunity to play in 20 club qualifiers, with winning players advancing to the UAE Grand Final of the ‘Luckiest Ball on Earth’ to be held at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

From the UAE Grand Final, the three winners; the leading man, woman and junior, will qualify to play in ‘Team Luckiest Ball on Earth’ alongside one of the leading professionals in the 50-player tournament field, in the Rolex Pro-Am to be held on 14th November, the curtain raiser to the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, played on the Earth course in tournament conditions.

Last year’s winners of the ‘Luckiest Ball on Earth’ were Deepak Nicholas, Anna Jentgen and Samuel Collier, who played in the Rolex Pro-Am at the DP World Tour Championship with professional Joakim Lagergren (Sweden). They finished tied 12th in the tournament proper.

Calendar of Qualifiers

Saturday 2nd September, 2023 – Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Abu Dhabi.

Saturday 16th September, 2023 – Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi.

Sunday 17th September, 2023 – Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.

Saturday 23rd September, 2023 – Al Dhannah Golf Club, Abu Dhabi.

Saturday 23rd September, 2023 – Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai.

Sunday 24th September, 2023 – JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai.

Sunday 24th September, 2023 – Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman.

Saturday 30th September, 2023 – Dubai Hills Golf Club.

Sunday 1st October, 2023 – Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

Saturday 7th October, 2023 – Abu Dhabi City Golf Club.

Saturday 7th October, 2023 – Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.

Saturday 7th October, 2023 – Yas Links, Abu Dhabi.

Sunday 8th October, 2023 – Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Saturday 14th October, 2023 – The Els Club, Dubai.

Saturday 14th October, 2023 – Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

Saturday 14th October, 2023 – Tower Links Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah.

Saturday 14th October, 2023 – Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai.

Sunday 15th October, 2023 – Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

Sunday 22nd October, 2023 – Emirates Golf Club, Dubai.

Date TBC – Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah