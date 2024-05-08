Lowry hopes to follow-up Zurich Classic success and keep the good times rolling at Wells Fargo

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry pose for fans and the media after winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. - USA TODAY Sports

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 3:00 PM

Shane Lowry won't soon forget his victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, nor the celebration that ensued with playing partner Rory McIlroy.

Lowry teamed up with his friend and one of the best players in the world for the first time at the PGA Tour's only two-man team event, and they promptly won the trophy.

There was some partying involved -- don't ask about McIlroy's rendition of "Don't Stop Believin'" -- and Lowry revealed that it didn't end Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters in Charlotte, N.C., ahead of this week's Wells Fargo Championship, the Irishman said he and his buddy got back together the Wednesday after the Zurich.

"Yeah, we had a pretty good night Wednesday night," Lowry said Tuesday. "We celebrated our win, which you should do. ... I've been playing 16 years and I've only won seven times. You've got to celebrate the good times, too."

Lowry has the Zurich to thank for his entry into the Wells Fargo in the first place. This week's $20 million signature event is a closed-field tournament; Lowry was not qualified for the signature events to begin 2024, though he played his way into the Arnold Palmer Invitational via the Aon Swing 5 pathway on the strength of good performances in other tournaments.

He capitalized by finishing third at the Arnold Palmer, then slipped a bit in the next few events, including a T43 at the Masters, before his New Orleans breakthrough.

"Cognizant and Bay Hill, I had two really good weeks, I was in the final group all week. Then you start to expect that from yourself week in and week out," Lowry said.

"Masters didn't go my way, Hilton Head (RBC Heritage) didn't go my way, so I was getting a little bit down on myself.

:Not down on myself, but I knew my game and a lot of aspects of my game were very good, but I just needed to tidy up some other things," he added. "When you're not shooting the scores you feel like you should be shooting, it becomes difficult.

"Yeah, I've just been hard on myself, the days were getting tougher and tougher and yeah, New Orleans sorted that."

The 37-year-old added it's nice to be in decent form at a time when important events start coming fast and furious.

Lowry can count the 2019 Open Championship and other premier European events among his seven career wins, but only twice has he won on U.S. soil.

He may be in the right mode to change that, whether at Quail Hollow Club this week, the PGA Championship or the U.S. Open soon after that.

"Winning, we always say in golf, winning takes care of everything, and it does," Lowry said. "It takes care of a lot of things. That's in the past now and you just kind of move on now and you've got big weeks coming up."

ALSO READ