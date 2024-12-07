Love for cars and music brings couple from Kyrgyzstan to Abu Dhabi GP

Adileta Suranbekova and Belek Shamilov at the Abu Dhabi GP Fan Zone. — Photo by Rituraj Borkakoty

The UAE attracts tourists for myriad reasons. On top of that long list of attractions are the iconic skyscrapers, mega shopping malls, majestic dunes and magnificent beaches.

But none of these amazing landmarks, not even the Burj Khalifa, have enticed a young couple from Kyrgyzstan to board a plane to the UAE.

Nevertheless, Adileta Suranbekova and her husband, Belek Shamilov, landed in the UAE for the third time this week.

Not even once did they decide to visit this country for any of its famous tourist attractions.

The adoring couple have found their own reasons to set foot in this country.

Belek loves cars and he follows Formula One with a passion. Adileta, on the other hand, is a big music lover.

So this couple’s perfect gateway is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where the organisers blend the thrilling F1 races and magical live concerts from the who’s who of global music to offer an unforgettable experience for fans.

Adileta, 27, admits that travelling to the UAE for a high-profile event like Formula One is a costly affair.

“Yes, the tickets are expensive, we have to spend a lot of money. But we are so happy to be able to come here. This is our third trip, and we have enjoyed every time we have come here for the F1,” Adileta told the Khaleej Times at the Fan Zone.

Watching these races for the past three years is a dream come true for Belek.

"My husband is so passionate about cars and he loves to watch the Formula One races on TV. He is a big fan of Ferrari. So we feel very blessed to be able to come to Abu Dhabi and watch this live," she said as Belek nodded with a shy smile. After Belek watches the F1 cars vroom down the Yas Marina Circuit, Adileta drags him to the after-race concerts. "I love music. The last two times we came here, I enjoyed all the concerts," she said. "This time I am so happy to watch Maroon 5 live. They are one of my favourite music bands. "So, as a couple, Abu Dhabi is the perfect tourist destination for us. My husband gets to watch the F1 and I get to enjoy the live concerts of these great bands. What more can we ask for?"