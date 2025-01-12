Louis Klein creates history with ‘amazing’ victory in Junior Dubai Desert Classic

Louis Klein of Czechia celebrates his Junior Dubai Desert Classic victory after setting a Junior Course Record with a stunning 9-under 63 in the second round, finishing with an impressive 15-under par at Emirates Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Louis Klein, a rising star from Czechia, etched his name in the history books by claiming the Junior Dubai Desert Classic title spectacularly, describing the win as ‘amazing’ as he reflected on ‘three incredible days of golf.’ at the Emirates Golf Club.

His record-setting second-round 9-under 63 over the Faldo Course propelled him to a commanding 15-under-par total, securing victory in the prestigious junior event at Emirates Golf Club hosted by the HERO Dubai Desert Classic in collaboration with the Emirates Golf Federation.

The event showcased an elite field of boys and girls aged 18 and under. For the first time, the 54-hole competition was awarded World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) status, attracting global talent to the iconic venue.

Sixty-four players teed off under the floodlights of the Faldo Course for the first two rounds, with the top 30 and ties advancing to the final round on the Majlis Course. Just days later, the world’s top professionals will compete on the same track for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Klein delivered a masterclass over three days, carding rounds of 69, 63, and 69. His record-breaking second round featured an electrifying stretch of six consecutive birdies, setting him apart from the field.

He finished with an eight-shot lead over Norway’s Daniel Nilsson, who claimed second place with a total of 7-under 209, while India’s Pritish Karayat secured third at level-par 216.

Speaking after his victory, the 15-year-old reflected on the achievement: “It’s an amazing feeling to win the Junior Dubai Desert Classic, one of the best junior events in the UAE.

“It was an incredible three days with three pretty good rounds. The second day, nothing really went wrong – I hit 18 greens, almost every fairway, and my putting was good."

Klein, who has played golf since the age of five, revealed that his next goal is to make the Junior Ryder Cup team.

The winners were honoured during a prize ceremony attended by DP World Tour star Richie Ramsay, Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic, and Walid Al Attar of the Emirates Golf Federation.

Klein’s victory earned him valuable WAGR® points, the iconic Junior Dubai Desert Classic trophy, and several prestigious invitations, including spots in the Faldo Series Grand Final, Shubhankar Sharma Junior Series Final, JAGA Grand Final, and a Clutch Pro Tour event.

Simon Corkill commented on the tournament’s success: We are thrilled to once again showcase the incredible talent and determination of golf’s future stars.

“Events like these are vital in providing young golfers with opportunities to elevate their game, and it’s inspiring to see them rise to the challenge on a world-class stage. Congratulations to Louis on this fantastic achievement - we look forward to seeing their journey in the years ahead.”

Focus now shifts to the 36th staging of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic, which will play host to a star-studded field from Thursday, January 16.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy will be joined by two-time Major Champion Jon Rahm, who makes his Hero Dubai Desert Classic debut, while the likes of Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Luke Donald and Patrick Reed are just a select few of the world-class field heading to the ‘Major of the Middle East’.