Looking ahead: The ultimate guide to golf on the DP World Tour in 2024

The Sentry will be held this week at the Plantation Course on the island of Maui in Hawaii on the PGA Tour. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 6:22 PM

Every new year brings new promise, fresh hopes and renewed enthusiasm, among golfers and fans.

After looking back on a fabulous golfing season let’s see what’s in store for 2024 across the UAE, Middle East and around the world.

When is the first DP World Tour event of 2024?

With the Opening Swing of the 2024 season already completed at the end of 2023, the International Swing begins with the first event of the year on the DP World Tour.

From January 11th – 14th, the inaugural Dubai Invitational will take place at Dubai Creek Resort, marking the seventh tournament of 45 events on this season's Race to Dubai.

The tournament, which features a field of 60 professionals and 60 amateurs, will see a 72-hole strokeplay DP World Tour tournament played concurrently with a three-day team Pro-Am, with Sunday featuring professionals only

When are the men’s golf Majors in 2024?

The Masters will mark the first of the four consecutive months of men’s golf Major Championships in 2024, which takes place at Augusta National on April 11th – 14th.

It will be followed by the U.S. PGA Championship on May 16th – 19th, which returns to Valhalla for the first since Rory McIlroy’s victory in 2014.

The U.S. Open returns to Pinehurst GC three weeks later on June 13th – 16th.

Finally, The 142nd Open marks the final Major of the year at Royal Troon, which last hosted in 2016 seven years ago.

When are the Rolex Series events in 2024?

As in previous years, the consistent thread throughout the course of the season will be the five Rolex Series events – the premium category of events on the DP World Tour.

The first Rolex Series event of the year takes place in Dubai at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic from January 18th – 21st, which was won by Rory McIlroy in 2023.

With the Abu Dhabi Championship moving from the start of the year to make a double header of Rolex events in November, the next event on the Rolex calendar will be the Genesis Scottish Open at Renaissance Club from July 11th – 14th – also won by McIlroy in 2023.

It will be followed by the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on September 19th -22nd, before the Abu Dhabi Championship is held on November 7th – 10th and will be followed immediately after by the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

What’s new on the DP World Tour in 2024?

The 2024 Race to Dubai will feature three new and distinct phases – five innovative ‘Global Swings’ from November 2023 to August 2024; a historic ‘Back 9’ from September 2024 to October 2024; and two ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’ in November 2024.

The schedule also features two new tournaments - the Dubai Invitational (Jan 11th – 14th) and the Bahrain Championship (February 1st – 4th), while the Volvo China Open (May 2-5) returns to the schedule for the first time since 2019.

There are also date changes for three existing tournaments – the Danish Golf Championship (which moves to August 22nd – 25th), the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, (August 29th – September 1st), and the Abu Dhabi Championship (November 7th – 10th). The Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player moves into December and will be one of the opening events on the Tour’s 2025 schedule.

When are the Olympic Games in 2024?

The Men’s Olympic Golf Competition in the 2024 Paris Games will take place from August 1st – 4th at Le Golf National, with a field of 60 men competing for Gold.

The Olympic Golf Ranking, which will decide the field for the Games, will be finalised as of the 17th of June 2024.

The top 15 world-ranked players will be eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top 15, players will be eligible based on the world rankings, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top 15.

The host nation France will secure two quota places, one per gender. The other quota places will be decided by the Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR).

Are there any other big changes coming in 2024?

On January 1st, there are two big changes being made to the OWGR.

First, for fields of 80 players or less on all eligible Tours, a new points distribution curve will award a greater percentage of available points to top finishers in those events. Also, with noted exceptions, Ranking Points will no longer be distributed to players finishing in the bottom 15 per cent of the final standings for these events that do not have a cut.

Additionally, for events with a match-play format, players who lose their first-round match or lose all matches in a pool format will no longer receive Ranking Points.

Second, the Governing Board also introduced a new multi-win benefit that provides a 60 per cent bonus to players who win for a second time within a 52-week period on any eligible Tour; a 70 per cent bonus is awarded to players who win three or more times. Any points bonus is capped at a total of four points.