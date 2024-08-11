E-Paper

Look: Top photos from Olympics Day 15; Laurin wins France's first taekwondo gold

The athlete, who took bronze in Tokyo three years ago, dominated her opponents, winning all of her bouts in two rounds

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 9:47 AM

The penultimate day of the Paris Olympics on Saturday had have nearly 40 medals up for grabs, with nine finals in athletics alone.

There were also gold medals given in volleyball, basketball, soccer, golf, table tennis, water polo and more.


On Saturday, France's Althea Laurin claimed the women's taekwondo heavyweight title, winning the country's first Olympic gold medal in the sport by beating Uzbekistan's Svetlana Osipova.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Laurin, who took bronze in Tokyo three years ago, dominated her opponents, winning all of her bouts in two rounds.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kennedy Alexis Blades of US was seen in action with Catalina Axente of Romania during women's freestyle 76kg 1/8 wrestling final.

Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan celebrated winning against Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan during the men's 57kg boxing final.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Bryce Deadmon, Rai Benjamin, Vernon Norwood and Christopher Bailey of US also celebrated with their national flags after winning gold and a new Olympic record in the men's 4x400m relay.

Nina Koppang of Sweden in action with Anne Mette Hansen of Denmark during the women's bronze medal handball match.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Albert Torres Barcelo of Spain crashed during the men's madison track cycling final.

Athletes were seen running past the Eiffel Tower during the men's marathon.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold medallist Huanhua Liu of China celebrated on the podium with silver medallist Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan and bronze medallist Yauheni Tsikhantsou of AIN in the men's 102kg weightlifting.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia celebratesd as he crossed the finish line at Invalides to win gold in the men's marathon.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lebron James of US in action against France in the gold medal basketball game.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Erin Ai Mori of Japan was seen in action during women's boulder and lead climbing.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Catalina Axente of Romania received medical attention after the match with Kennedy Alexis Blades of US during women's freestyle 76kg 1/8 final wrestling.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

