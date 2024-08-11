Look: Top photos from Olympics Day 15; Laurin wins France's first taekwondo gold

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 9:47 AM

The penultimate day of the Paris Olympics on Saturday had have nearly 40 medals up for grabs, with nine finals in athletics alone.

There were also gold medals given in volleyball, basketball, soccer, golf, table tennis, water polo and more.

On Saturday, France's Althea Laurin claimed the women's taekwondo heavyweight title, winning the country's first Olympic gold medal in the sport by beating Uzbekistan's Svetlana Osipova.

Laurin, who took bronze in Tokyo three years ago, dominated her opponents, winning all of her bouts in two rounds.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kennedy Alexis Blades of US was seen in action with Catalina Axente of Romania during women's freestyle 76kg 1/8 wrestling final.

Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan celebrated winning against Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu of Kyrgyzstan during the men's 57kg boxing final.

Photo: Reuters

Bryce Deadmon, Rai Benjamin, Vernon Norwood and Christopher Bailey of US also celebrated with their national flags after winning gold and a new Olympic record in the men's 4x400m relay.

Nina Koppang of Sweden in action with Anne Mette Hansen of Denmark during the women's bronze medal handball match.

Photo: Reuters

Albert Torres Barcelo of Spain crashed during the men's madison track cycling final.

Athletes were seen running past the Eiffel Tower during the men's marathon.

Photo: Reuters

Gold medallist Huanhua Liu of China celebrated on the podium with silver medallist Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan and bronze medallist Yauheni Tsikhantsou of AIN in the men's 102kg weightlifting.

Photo: Reuters

Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia celebratesd as he crossed the finish line at Invalides to win gold in the men's marathon.