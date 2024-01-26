Look: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s love for speed knows no bounds

Shaheen Shah Afridi at the Burj Al Arab. - Instagram

Shaheen Shah Afridi likes to live life in the fast lane.

Less than 24-hours after making an impactful debut in the ILT20 when his deadly spell of three for 22 helped Desert Vipers beat Gulf Giants by six wickets, the Pakistani speedster was revving it up on a jet ski at Umm Suqeim Beach next to the world-famous Burj Al Arab hotel.

Jet skis can reach speeds of up to 70mph and it takes an expert rider to master the sea. Afridi look very much at home on the water-craft, although he was well protected in a safety jacket.

Shaheen Shah Afridi in action during the ILT20. - Supplied photo

A picture of the cricketer enjoying a day off from the ILT20 was posted on social media and it attracted a whole lot of comments, likes and shares.

However, Afridi will need to get back into his cricket routine asap as Desert Virpers are scheduled to play AD Knight Ridersin an afternoon match on Saturday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

