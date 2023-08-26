Look: India's women's blind cricket team makes history, becomes first ever cricket winners at IBSA World Games

Photo: JayShah/Twitter

Published: Sat 26 Aug 2023, 10:39 PM

India's women's blind cricket team bagged a gold medal on Saturday, as it defeated Australia during the IBSA World Games (International Blind Sports Federation), according to local media outlets.

The team created history by becoming the first cricket winners in the federation's history.

India defeated Australia's women's blind team in the finals by 9 wickets.

In a post shared by the IBSA on X, formerly known as Twitter, the team is seen rejoicing after their resilient win.

According to media reports, despite rain interrupting the match, India's team rose on top.

Previously, the team was up against England, where they showcased a stunning display of sportsmanship with a total of 268/2 within 20 overs. England faced defeat with 185 runs.

The team entered the finals on Thursday after its winning streak with England, followed by Australia.

According to the IBSA, the games are being held from 18-27 August 2023, at the University of Birmingham.

The IBSA World Games witnesses 1000 competitors from more than 70 nations, being the largest international event for athletes with visual impairments.

