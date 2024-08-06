Look: 10 best photos from Paris Olympics Day 10; Biles upstaged by Andrade in floor final

The American won an enthralling and dramatic men's Olympic men's 100 metres final in a time of 9.79
On Day 10 of the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles was surprisingly upstaged in the floor exercise final by Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade. While it was not the ending the American gymnast was expecting, a silver medal on Monday capped her remarkable Olympic comeback.
Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, admitted that exhaustion had started to set in on the final day of a gruelling competition.
"Obviously wasn't my best performances but at the end of the day, whoever medalled, medalled," she said.
Meanwhile, Sifan Hassan from The Netherlands defended her Olympic title in the 5,000 metres final, part of an audacious and gruelling Paris schedule that also included the 10,000 and the marathon later in the programme.
Here are some top photos from Day 10 of the Paris Olympics 2024.
