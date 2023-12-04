Longstaff and Shehadeh win Race to Georgia qualifier at Ajman

Joseph Longstaff (left) winner of Division A in the qualifying round at Al Zorah Golf Club with Race to Georgia Tournament Organiser Keith Watson. - |Supplied photo

Published: Mon 4 Dec 2023, 10:41 AM

Joseph Longstaff (6) and Eric Shehadeh (12) won their respective Divisions in the Race to Georgia qualifying round at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman.

Longstaff, representing Abu Dhabi Golf Club, had 36 points with the equivalent of a gross 77, to win Division A by just one point ahead of James Scallon (4).

Shehadeh won Division B with 33 points from Moustafa Shahin (15) and Rajesh Gaur (20), both with 32 points.

Shahin won a countback but Gaur qualified for the Regional Final by virtue of his attendance at the prize presentation.

The winners of each category as well as the runners-up qualify to play in the Dubai Regional Final at the Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai, on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

The next UAE qualifying round of the 2023 – 24 Race to Georgia will be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Saturday December 12.. This qualifier is open to both ADGC Club Members as well as non-Members of the Golf Club and all golfers in the UAE holding an Official Handicap, both male and female. The maximum handicap for men is 24 and for ladies 36.

The winners of each handicap category from both Regional Finals, both in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, will win an all-expenses VIP trip (including flights and accommodation) to play in the World Final of the Race to Georgia in the US as well as attend as patrons The 2024 Masters for one Practice Day and one Tournament Day at Augusta.

Mishaal Alireza, General Manager of Zahid Group, said of the event, ‘Zahid Group is proud to be a sponsor of the 2023 – 2024 edition of the Race to Georgia golf tournament.

"The tournament showcases integrity and excellence in the sport of golf; both being values at the heart of all Zahid Group operations," said al Alireza.

"Moreover, sponsoring this edition of the Race to Georgia is aligned with the Group’s commitment to Wellness, wherein we support each employee on their journey to thriving."

The Race to Georgia has the following sponsors and supporters: REZA Hygiene, Papa Johns, dyson, GOLFTEC, EMAAR Hospitality, Rezaroma, and Zahid Group.

For further information on all qualifying rounds and event details, Visit www.race2georgia.com

Results

(Format Stableford, 75% Handicap Allowance).

Division A (12 and under).

J. Longstaff (6) 36.

J. Scallon (4) 35.

Division B (12.1 and above).

E. Shehadeh (12) 33.

M. Shahin (15) 32.

R. Gaur (20). 32.

On course competitions

Nearest the Pin, Hole 2, A. Hamed.

Nearest the Pin, Hole 5, S. Chopra.

Nearest the Pin, Hole 15, T. Evans.

Nearest the Pin, Hole 17, S. De Souza.

Longest Drive, Hole 11, T. Evans.

Nearest the Pin in Two Shots, Hole 13, D. Andrews.