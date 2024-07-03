Emirati UFC fighter Mohammad Yahya ready for his next fight in Abu Dhabi

Emirati UFC fighter Mohammad Yahya (centre). — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 3:20 PM

Mohammad Yahya, the first Emirati to compete in the UFC, will make his return to the Octagon as he takes on Brazilian Kaue Fernandes on August 3 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Yahya made history last year when he signed with the world's largest mixed martial arts organisation and made his UFC debut in the UAE capital in October at UFC 294.

The 30-year-old will now return to fight in front of his home fans as he takes on Kaue Fernandes in a lightweight battle.

Yahya holds an overall record of 12-4 and has extensive experience fighting in the region - particularly with UAE Warriors.

Twelve of his sixteen professional fights have taken place in the UAE and he can expect another strong backing from the home crowd. He will be looking to earn his first win in the UFC in arguably the organisation’s most competitive division.