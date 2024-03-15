Liverpool wants to win every trophy possible for Klopp, says Bradley

Liverpool's Conor Bradley celebrates with manager Juergen Klopp after the match. - Reuters

Liverpool want to give manager Juergen Klopp a proper send-off by winning every trophy available to them, defender Conor Bradley said after their 6-1 Europa League victory over Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Klopp announced in January he will step down at the end of the season, saying he was running out of energy after eight years in charge.

League Cup winners Liverpool reached the Europa League quarter-finals with an 11-1 aggregate victory over the Czech side. They are also level on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal and have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals.

“He's been the only manager I've known at this club, so for him to be leaving is sad,” ; 20-year-old Bradley told TNT Sports.

“We just want to win every trophy we can for him and give him the best send-off we can.”

Liverpool travel to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday before hosting Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on March 31.

On Thursday, Liverpool hammered Sparta Prague 6-1 on a day when Bayer Leverkusen staged a dramatic turnaround to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Qarabag.

Liverpool were 4-0 up within 14 minutes thanks to goals by Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Serbian striker Veljko Birmancevic pulled one back for the visitors before the break, but Liverpool continued to dominate.

"It was on us to decide how good a game it would be and obviously we enjoyed playing football, some fantastic goals as well early on. From that point on it becomes a difficult game, like how do you keep going?," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told TNT Sports.

Leverkusen secured a 3-2 home victory over Azerbaijani team Qarabag, with Patrik Schick's stoppage-time brace ensuring a 5-4 aggregate win and extending Leverkusen's unbeaten run to 37 games.

Brighton & Hove Albion's effort to bridge a four-goal deficit against AS Roma proved futile as they could only manage a 1-0 home victory, Danny Welbeck's curler a consolation in the Italain side's 4-1 aggregate win.

"As I said before, nobody will be happy to play against Roma either in this competition. Looking at the options, whoever we get will be exciting," Roma coach Daniele De Rossi told Sky Sports Italia.

Atalanta secured a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Portuguese side Sporting, with Ademola Lookman and Gianluca Scamacca turning the match around for the hosts to seal a 3-2 aggregate win for the Italian team.

AC Milan cruised into the quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Slavia Prague, securing an aggregate 7-3 victory after Slavia's Tomas Holes was sent off early in the match.

West Ham United overwhelmed Freiburg 5-0, securing their largest victory in a major European competition and advancing to the last eight 5-1 on aggregate.

Olympique De Marseille eliminated 2020-21 competition winners Villarreal, despite a valiant effort from the Spanish side who secured a 3-1 win but could not prevent a 5-4 aggregate win for the French side.

Scotland's Rangers suffered their first home defeat against Portuguese opposition in a UEFA competition fixture, losing 1-0 to Benfica and 3-2 on aggregate.