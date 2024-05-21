LIV Golf’s sweet sixteen blew hot and cold at the USPGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau was leading LIV Golf player in the USPGA Championship.- USA TODAY Sports

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 3:50 PM

The rivalry between LIV Golf and the traditions of the game does not seem to be going away anytime soon.

Who is fueling the fire. Is it the golfers themselves, the administrators of the tours, the media or the fans?

The Majors seem to be, at present, almost the only place most of the leading golfers are seen to be competing against each other.

Let’s review how all 16 of the LIV golfers performed last week at the USPGA Championship at Valhalla, Kentucky.

Of the 16 to tee it up, 11 made the cut with three players finishing in the top 30:

Bryson DeChambeau was the standout LIV player who finished just one shot back of the champion Xander Schauffele.

Dechambeau shot 20 under par – including a last round 64 – but champion Schauffele managed a final round 65 to take home the Wanamaker Trophy.

He moves up to 35th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

The next event on LIV Golf will take place from June 7-9 at the Golf Club of Houston, US.

Here’s how the other LIV golfers fared at the USPGA:

Dean Burmester Tied 12th – 12 under (105 in OWGR).

Brooks Koepka Tied 26th – 9 under (39 in OWGR).

Joaquin Niemann Tied 39th – 7 under (88 in OWGR).

Lucas Herbert Tied 43rd – 6 under (91 in OWGR).

Dustin Johnson Tied 43rd – 6 under (345 in OWGR).

Patrick Reed Tied 53rd – 5 under (92 in OWGR).

Talor Gooch Tied 60th – 4 under (605 in OWGR).

Tyrrell Hatton Tied 63rd – 3 under (18 in OWGR).

Cameron Smith Tied 63rd – 3 under (66 in OWGR).

Martin Kaymer Tied 73rd – Level Par (1604 in OWGR).