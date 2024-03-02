LIV Golf making an impact on the community in Saudi Arabia

Matt Jones of Ripper GC and Jason Kokrak of Smash GC pose with participants during the LIV Ability Al Nedaa Al Amal Clinic before the start of LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. - Supplied photo

Before the start of the LIV Golf Jeddah tournament at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, LIV Golf hosted a community impact program in Saudi Arabia as part of the league's "Potential, Unleashed" global impact and sustainability initiative.

Building on the initiative launched at LIV Golf Jeddah 2023, the program aims to provide inclusive opportunities for youth in the region to access golf and develop critical life skills through the sport.

Matt Jones of Ripper GC and Jason Kokrak from Smash GC took the lead in a special clinic at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for children and young adults from the Al Nedaa Al Amal Clinic.

In collaboration with Golf Saudi teaching professionals, the clinic featured fun golf activities, with the LIV Golf stars offering inspiration and taking part in fun golf-related challenges with the participants.

Jason Kokrak said: “I think each place that we can come to and give back in any way we can, that was just a small form of what we can do individually.

“Anytime you can do it for kids is a great benefit for not only this area, but for anywhere we go, and any chance I get to give back with kids involved, I'm definitely all for it.”

Smash GC captain, and twice-defending LIV Golf Jeddah champion Brooks Koepka said on the importance of LIV Golf’s impact: “Obviously I think if you look at the group of guys that are here just as part of this League is what's going to draw kids.

“I think that's pretty special, and I think you can see the involvement since I first came here in I think 2018.

“A lot more kids are getting involved. So that's a good thing,” added the five-time Major winner.

Earlier in the day, the youths also met the agronomy team from the golf club to learn some of the skills to prepare a course that hosts the world’s best players, including cutting a hole into the green which they all had the unique chance to do themselves.

