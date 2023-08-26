LeBron James' son Bronny to return to basketball soon after cardiac arrest

Aasiya Saleem shoots a five-under par 67 to lead the individual girl’s catgegory at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia.
Bronny James, the teenage son of NBA great LeBron James, is expected to return to basketball "in the very near future" after he suffered a cardiac arrest last month, ESPN reported on Friday, citing a statement from a family spokesperson.
The 18-year-old went into cardiac arrest on July 24 while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team. He was hospitalised and placed in intensive care, and discharged three days later.
Follow-up evaluations have revealed that the probable cause of James' cardiac arrest was a congenital heart defect, according to the statement, ESPN reported.
"It is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated," the spokesperson said in the statement. "We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future."
Bronny James was the second USC player to go into cardiac arrest in the last year. Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed during practice last July after suffering heart failure, and returned to the court six months later.
