Kong, Tyson, Sauvan and Ali another step closer to DP Tour Pro-Am

Quartet qualify for Grand Final of the Luckiest Ball initiative to be held on the Earth course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates

Ladies' Divisional winner Lina Tyson with her winning prize at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. = Supplied photo

By Nick Tarratt, KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 6:22 PM

Young Shin Kong (22), Lina Tyson (14), Oscar Sauvan (10) and Sara Ali (6) won their respective divisions in the Abu Dhabi Golf Club Qualifier for the Luckiest Ball on Earth initiative.

The four divisional winners will qualify to play in the Grand Final of the Luckiest Ball on Earth before the 2023 DP World Tour finale which will be held at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course from November 16 to 19.

The divisional winners from the Grand Final will qualify to play alongside one of the leading professionals in the ROLEX Pro-Am on Tuesday, November 14, the curtain raiser to the tournament week.

The best score of the day was by Ladies’ winner Lina Tyson with 41 Stableford points. Tyson had nines of 21 and 20 points with the equivalent of a gross 81 – net 67.

Highlights were three-pointers on holes 2, 3 and 8. On the back nine, she had a four-pointer gross birdie four on hole 10, and a further three-pointers on holes 11, 13 and 16.

The next Luckiest Ball on Earth qualifying round is on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at The Els Club, Dubai.

Results (Stableford)

Men

S. Kong (22) 40.

Al-Amer (14) 37. A. Wood (9) 36.

Ladies

Tyson (14) 41.

Junior

Sauvan (10) 30.

Ali (6) 26.