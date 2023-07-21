Kohli equals Don Bradman's priceless record with century in 500th International match

Record-breaking opener's 29th ton also saw him eclipse Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 75 international centuries

Virat Kohli of India celebrates his century during the second day of the second Test against the West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday. - AFP

By Team KT Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 7:26 PM

India’s Virat Kohli further cemented his reputation of one of the greatest batsmen in the world when he scored a record-setting 76th century in his 500th international match on Friday.

It was an astonishing milestone from a player who never ceases to amaze in all formats of the game.

Kohli completed the magical ton during India’s second Test against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad before he was run out fo 121 in a total of 341 runs.

Significantly Kohli 29th Test century saw his draw level with the legendary Australian Sir Don Bradman's long-standing record of most Test centuries.

Kohli also went past New Zealander Kane William’s mark of 28 Test centuries.

Kohli also eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar’s remarkable record of 75 Test centuries with what was his 15th overseas ton, adding credence to the fact that he can perform in all conditions.

The dashing opener is currently in third place on the list of most centuries with Australia’s Steve Smith leading the pack with 32 tons and England’s Joe Root on 30,