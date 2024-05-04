Koepka regains his ‘swagger’ and ball-striking flair to lead LIV Golf Singapore

Brooks Koepka of the United States and his caddie line up a putt. - AFP

Smash GC’s Brooks Koepka shot a second-round seven-under par 64 to lead the $25 million 54-hole LIV Golf – Singapore by three shots at Sentosa Golf Club.

A four-hour 45-minute rain delay saw over two inches of rain falling overnight on the golf course with preferred lies in operation with the second round being completed before darkness fell.

Koepka, the five-time Major winner had a clean card with six birdies.

His putter came alive and he seems to be back to his best form with ideal timing to defend his USPGA title in two weeks at Valhalla GC. He currently lies in 16th place in the season-long LIV Golf Standings.

“I played really good. Ball striking is finally starting to come around,” said Koepka. “The putter is heating up a little bit. I think that's just due to seeing some better golf shots. Just kind of finding my own little swagger. Pleased with the way I've played so far and just need to go another good round.’

Talking about his improved golf and scoring, he said: “I think it just comes from ball-striking personally. That's kind of how it's always worked for me.

“If I feel good striking it, you have a few more opportunities, a few more I guess better looks. Instead of being 30 feet, it might be 15, which ups your chances tremendously. That plays a huge part, to be honest with you." he added.

In the tied runner-up spot are Thomas Pieters, Matthew Wolff, Abraham Ancer and Dubai-based Adrian Meronk.

Meronk (Cleeks GC) comfortably shot a 66 with no dropped shots.

Starting on hole 18 in the shotgun start and playing alongside Marc Leishman (Rippers GC) and Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), he opened up with birdies on his opening two holes, along with further birdies on holes 4, 7 and 15.

In the Team Event Smash GC, comprising, Brooks Koepka (64), the defending individual champion in Singapore Talor Gooch (66), Jason Kokrak (71) and a non-counting score of 73 by Graeme McDowell lead on 23 under par, followed by last week’s team champions Ripper GC, with RangeGoats GC a further shot back.

In the final round, which has an 8.05 am shotgun start on Sunday, all four players’ scores count for the team score.

Leading Second-Round Individual Scores

(Team in brackets)

Koepka (Smash GC) 66. 64. 130.

Meronk (Cleeks GC) 67. 66. 133.

Pieters (RangeGoats GC) 66. 67. 133.

Wolff (RangeGoats GC) 68. 65. 133.

Ancer (Fireballs GC) 66. 67. 133.

