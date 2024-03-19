Kevin Savage embracing history as the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club's new Club Captain

Kevin and his wife Paula Shave spent 25 years in Dubai. - Instagram

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 9:16 PM

He is less than three months into his term as Club Captain at the iconic Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, but Kevin Savage is already loving all the memories that he will take with him when it is all over.

The Dubai veteran took on the prestigious role in January just when the club was rolling out the red carpet to host some of the world’s best golfers for the DP World Tour’s Dubai Invitational.

The timing could not have been better, as it gave Kevin the opportunity to immerse himself into his new position during one of the club’s highlights.

“The Creek is a very prestigious club, so it is an absolute honour to carry out the role that so many of my predecessors have done exceptionally well,” said Kevin. “I came in at a very interesting time with the club hosting the Dubai International. There was such a buzz. It was pretty amazing.

“As Club Captain you get to meet and interact with so many people that you normally would not, and with the activity the tournament was generating it was very exciting,” he added.

“Another thing about the position is you get to be recognised more by people and it's something that will always be there. You become part of the history of the club. You're there at every competition, every event. You're always involved."

Kevin has followed in the footsteps of his wife, Paula, who was the Lady Captain at the Creek ten years ago.

“When we eventually retire and leave Dubai to go back home to England, I think we always see ourselves coming back to catch up on all the memories of being club captains,” he said. “Your photo will be up there somewhere at the club which will bring back all the wonderful memories when we return.”

Keven is no stranger to the venue that has attracted golfing greats, such as 1998 and 1999 Masters champions Mark O'Meara and José María Olazábal and six-time Major champion Sir Nick Faldo, as well as victorious Ryder Cup Captains, Seve Ballesteros and Thomas Bjorn.

“I’ve been a member of the club for 14 years and the one thing that stands out is the whole atmosphere we have here,” he said. “There is always a feeling that the club has a family-friendly environment. Everybody is so friendly, everybody knows each other's name and I think that’s what makes this club so special

“As Club Captain, I want to embrace the history and to make sure we continue on the right path, keep everything going as smoothly as it was,” he added. The key is to keep the members and the staff happy. That's the way I see it. Every day is as special for them as it is for us.”

ALSO READ