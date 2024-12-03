Dunne steals spotlight at OMA Emirates Monthly Medal in Association with Unique Holding

Kevin Dunne (l), winner of the Gross Award, at the recent OMA Emirates Monthly Medal in Association with Unique Holding - with James Harris, Assistant Golf Services Manager at Yas Links Abu Dhabi. - Supplied photo

Kevin Dunne (2) delivered one of the standout performances of the day, earning the Gross Golf Award at the OMA Emirates Monthly Medal, presented by Unique Holding, held at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

Dunne’s consistent play included three birdies—two on Par 5s (the 8th and 11th), one on the Par 3 4th, and another on the 14th. These were offset by three bogeys, resulting in an even-par round of 72.

Deidre Dudeney (13) also impressed, securing the Best Net prize with a strong net 70, which earned her the top Monthly Medal honour. Meanwhile, Aart Lehmkuhl (3) emerged as the Division 1 winner with a net 72.

Order of Merit Concludes

The event also marked the finale of the 2024 Order of Merit series, where players’ top five scores throughout the year determined the overall standings.

In the Net Division, Aart Lehmkuhl finished third with a level-par total of net 360, while Eamonn Sullivan claimed second place with a remarkable five-under-par net 355. Damon Mitchel took top honours with an exceptional 10-under-par net 350.

In the Gross Division, Kevin Dunne secured third place with a 15-over-par total of 375, while James Griffith finished second at 8-over-par 368. Ben Alexander dominated the field with a Gross Division-winning score of 5-over-par 365.

A field of 42 golfers participated in the event. Club Official James Harris, Assistant Golf Services Manager, thanked OMA Emirates and Unique Holding for their continued support in making the series successful.

Division 1 (Handicap 4.9 and below):

A. Lehmkuhl (3) – 72

D. Mitchell (4) – 75

M. Burbach (4) – 75

Division 2 (Handicap 5.0 and above):