Kawasaki UAE/Galadari Power Sport partners with DSBK Middle East Championship

Kawasaki UAE/Galadari Power Sport announced its official partnership with the prestigious DSBK Middle East Championship, marking a significant milestone in the region’s motorcycle racing scene.

As the official supplier, Kawasaki UAE/Galadari Power Sport has delivered 10 units of the high-performance Ninja ZX-6R motorcycles to DSBK for the upcoming championship season.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is renowned for its track-dominating performance, precision handling, and advanced technology, making it the perfect choice for competitive racing.

"This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing top-tier racing solutions to the best in the sport, and we are proud to support the growth of motorcycle racing in the Middle East," Kawasaki UAE/Galadari Power Sport said in a statement.