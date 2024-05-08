Jordanian fighters relishing opportunity on PFL's global stage

Jordanian fighter Nawras Abzakh. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 2:52 PM

This weekend, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) makes history as it launches its latest regional league, PFL Mena, which takes place in Saudi Arabia.

PFL Mena will put the spotlight on fighters from the Middle Eastern region, which features a strong contingent from Jordan, including co-main eventer Nawras Abzakh, Jalal Al Daaja, Yazeez Hasanain, and Abdelrahman Alhyasat.

These hopefuls will look to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jarrah “The Jordanian Lion” Al-Silawi, who paved the way and showed that fighters from the Middle East can compete with the best in the world.

“We’re very proud to be competing in the PFL, and we want to get good results,” said Abzakh, who faces Ali Taleb in the co-headliner. “Every athlete has a dream. Some look to succeed in the Olympics or in the World Cup. For us, we want to compete in major MMA promotions such as the PFL.”

A veteran of promotions such as BRAVE CF, UAE Warriors, and Desert Force, Abzakh comes in with a 12-5 record and has won five of his last six fights.

“Jordanians are the only ones who train in their own country, while others live and train in Europe and America. I’m very proud that I’m truly representing Jordan and showcasing our skills on a global platform like the PFL. I want to show the world what we Jordanians can do.”

Al Daaja, meanwhile, says that Jordanians have an inherent warrior spirit.

“Jordanian fighters are distinct. They are inherently warriors, and I hope that there will be a spotlight on Jordanian MMA fighters,” he said.

Al Daaja owns an 11-7 professional record, and has won five of his last seven bouts. He meets the highly-touted Tariq Ismail, who owns an impressive 7-1 professional record.

“We’re fighting in the PFL because it gives us the chance to compete at a global level, and now they’re bringing their brand of MMA to the Middle East, starting with Saudi Arabia,” Al Daaja stated.

“We want to prove that we are the best,” he continued.

A relative newcomer in the sport, Hasanain comes in with a 3-0 professional record, and sees his PFL debut as a way to compete against more experienced fighters. He meets Mido Mohamed, who boasts a 6-1-1 record.

“I’m excited to face a great fighter who has a very impressive record,” said Hasanain. “This type of challenge gets me more motivated and more excited to come out with the win.”

ALSO READ: