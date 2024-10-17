Jonathan Selvaraj shines with strong ball striking to lead UAE charge at Nomura Cup in Vietnam

Jonathan Selvaraj (UAE) in action earlier this year at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman. - Supplied photo

Jonathan Selvaraj has vowed to step up his game on the final day after leading the UAE team at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation’s (APGC) Nomura Cup in Hai Phong, Vietnam. He delivered a solid performance in the third round, shooting an impressive level-par 72.

Rounds of 70, 79, and 72 give him a 54-hole total of five-over-par 222, placing him tied for 17th place in the Individual Division at Vinpearl Golf Hai Phong.

“After yesterday’s nightmare round, today provided some solace,” Selvaraj, 21 years old, told Khaleej Times. “My ball striking was solid, and I gave myself a lot of birdie opportunities but failed to convert them. All I’m going to try and do tomorrow in the final round is to climb the leaderboard as much as I can.”

Sam Mullane, the second player for Team UAE, posted a solid round of 73 today. Ahmad Skaik, the third member of the UAE team, recorded a non-counting score of 75.

The Nomura Cup, also known as the APGC Team Championship, is a biennial amateur team event for men.

In the Team Division, the UAE currently sit tied for 12th place with Chinese Taipei at 10-over-par, with one round remaining in the tournament’s best two-out-of-three scoring format. Saudi Arabia is in 17th place. Vietnam, the host nation, leads the event at 12-under-par, just one stroke ahead of Japan, while New Zealand holds third place, with eight teams at par or better.

In the individual event, home player, Nguyen Anh Minh, is also at the top of the leaderboard, after rounds of 71. 67. 71 to be on seven under par – one shot ahead of 17-year-old New Zealand player, Robby Turnbull.

This year the Nomura Cup is being played at the Ninperal Golf Hai Phong – Marsh Course. Playing at 7,508 yards, par 72, the Marsh Course is known for its challenging natural marshy terrain.

The competing countries are Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, Guam, Hong Kong - China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, UAE and host Vietnam. For LIVE Scoring Visit: Sgolf Live score giải đấu

Team Scores after 54-holes

(Best two from the Team of three on each day)

Vietnam 143. 137. 140. 420.

Japan 143. 135. 143. 421.

New Zealand 143. 137. 145. 425.