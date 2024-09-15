Jon Rahm takes one-shot lead at LIV Golf Chicago, Dubai's Adrian Meronk in contention at fourth

Jon Rahm of the Legion XIII plays his shot from the third tee during day one of LIV Golf: Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club. - AFP

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 9:54 AM

Jon Rahm shot a second round six-under 64 to lead by one shot in the 54-hole $25 million LIV Golf Chicago on the LIV Golf League, played in front of 15,000-plus fans, the largest single-day attendance number for any LIV Golf tournament held in the US.

The Spaniard entered the week with the narrowest of margins in the Individual Standings from Joaquim Niemann in this final event of the individual season at Bolingbrook Golf Club.

Rahm is at seven under and has a one-shot lead over Fireballs GC Captain Sergio Garcia on the leaderboard and a three-shot lead over Niemann, the Torque GC captain. Since Niemann has to finish ahead of Rahm, it’s essentially a four-shot advantage.

Anirban Lahiri of the Crushers GC watches his shot on the second hole of the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago tournament at Bolingbrook Golf Club. - Photo AFP

“I try to keep reminding myself to stay within the tournament because if I do well in the tournament, everything else takes care of itself,” said Rahm, who earned his first LIV Golf win in July in the UK.

“So yeah, the goal is still to win tomorrow, and if I win, I'll leave here with two wins.”

Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC including Dubai’s Anirban Lahiri, winners last year in Chicago, have already clinched one of the three available seeds along with Rahm’s Legion XIII.

The Crushers enter the final round tied for the tournament lead with Cleeks GC at 10 under and would clinch the No. 1 overall seed with a victory. The Cleeks are out of the running for a bye but can move up in the standings with a second-team win.

Adrian Meronk of Poland. – AFP File

First-round leader Brooks Koepka followed his opening bogey-free eight-under 62 with a 73 that included five bogeys in his first 12 holes. But he made two late birdies and finished at five under and solo third.

Niemann is tied for fourth at four under along with Dubai-based Adrian Meronk and Ian Poulter.

Meronk opened up with a first-round 71 with two birdies and three bogeys. In the second round, starting on hole seven he birdied six holes before bogeys on holes one and two – before birdying the fifth with the other holes all pars – for an impressive 65 to move him into contention.

The final round tees off at 12.05 pm (Chicago time), with Meronk teeing off in the penultimate group with Poulter and Niemann. The final group again off tee 1 at 12.16 pm sees Rahm alongside Garcia and Koepka.

In the Team Event, all four scores count in the final round. For further information Visit: www.LIVGolf.com

Leading Individual Scores

Second Round

(7131 Yards, Par 70)

Rahm 69. 64. 133.

Garcia 69. 65. 134.

Koepka 62. 73. 135.