Jeev’s India Legends Diary: ‘I gave it my all, but hats off to our champion Joakim Haeggman’

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 6:02 PM

It’s all over now. I was up against 63 other players in the 2024 $500,000 HSBC India Legends Championship on the Legends Tour, co-sanctioned by the PGTI.

However, I managed to beat 60 of them, which isn’t too bad, especially considering how challenging the Greg Norman-designed Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida Golf Course is and the humid conditions we faced.

Congratulations to our champion, Sweden’s Joakim Haeggman, who played exceptional golf all week. I played with the former Ryder Cupper in the final round – he finished on nine under par and fully deserved his two-shot victory.

I shot a 76 for a 54-hole total of 212 to finish four under par and in tied third place.

Tournament Host Jeev Milkha Singh (right) congratulating tournament winner Joakim Haeggman (Swe) on the 18th green. - Supplied photo

My round was a mixed bag and I was going OK until the home hole – where I took an ugly triple bogey seven. My putting was not good all today and my whole game suffered. In summary, I had 12 birdies over the three days.

I have had a wonderful week here at Jaypee Greens with my family, my wife and my son as well as my golfing family – meeting and greeting everyone and hosting almost everything that has been going on.

It has been hugely enjoyable all week and it is the first time I have really been a Tournament Host of this size of tournament.

There are no regrets – I was pleased with my game. I was tied for the lead after 37 holes, which can never be a bad thing. I must focus on so many positives.

My overall emotions for the week are exhaustion – the finish line was today. I did not realise what it had taken out of me mentally and physically – until all my duties were completed.

I must thank all my fellow pros for all their support. Without exception they have been tremendous – that is what the Legends Tour and senior golf is about. When I asked them to do something – they all did it.

The regular tours are now exceptional for golf – all about birdies and the best players around – but with most players having their internal teams involving: golf coaches, putting gurus, and health and wellness coaches – in addition to their management, I am glad I played in the era I did – it seemed a lot more fun. I cannot see many characters around these days – or rather players are not allowed to be characters.

Thanks again to the team at the Legends Tour. Let’s hope we can build on this pioneering event for the Legends Tour in India and see it having an impact on golf in India. I am more than hopeful with the enhanced support of the PGTI, HSBC and corporate India – we can return next year with a bigger and better tournament.

The Fashion Show on Saturday night was impressive – hosted by Athletic Drive, apparel sponsors of the Legends Tour – it was a nice turnout.

I now travel to Japan to play on the Japan Senior Tour again – before returning to play on the Legends Tour in Germany for the Winstongolf Senior Open in late September.

The Legends Tour now travels to France next week – I wish all my fellow pros safe travels and all the best for another good week.

Thanks to everyone, including Khaleej Times, for allowing me this Daily Diary platform to tell you what I have been up to this week and for all your encouragement.

See you all soon!

For all details of the Legends Tour, Visit: www.Legendstour.com

Final Results