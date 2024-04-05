IPL 2024: Sunrisers, Super Kings clash to go ahead after power restored at Hyderabad Stadium

Chennai Super Kings' Daryl Mitchell in action during the IPL. - AFP

It’s good to go for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL clash after a local court intervened to ensure that the power supply to Uppal Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, was restored hours before the match.

The stadium suffered a setback in its preparations for the match on Thursday when the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) disconnected the power supply to the stadium due to mounting unpaid dues that exceeded Rs 3 crore.

However, after the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) reportedly paid half the outstanding amount the court directed the electricity department to reconnect the power supply.

The court also directed that the outrstanding bills must be cleared in two instalments - 25 per cent each within two months.

Earlier, the Times of India quoted a TSSPDCL official saying: “We have served the notice on HCA on Feb 20 to pay the pending arrears within 15 days. But, they have not cleared dues so far. We were forced to cut the power supply to the stadium,"

Interestingly, the dispute between the electricity board and HCA has been dragging on since 2015.

CSK and SRH have met in 19 matches with the former winning 14 and the latter five.

This is the 18th match of the Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers come into the match having suffered consecutive away defeats against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC), while Chennai will hope to bounce back after a surprise loss against DC in Visakhapatnam.

