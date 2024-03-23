UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan creates a stir in Eden Gardens as he cheers for KKR

The Indian superstar has been a regular attendee to the team's matches at Kolkata since 2008

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Shah Rukh Khan is a regular at KKR's matches. - Photo BCCI/ IPL Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan is a regular at KKR's matches. - Photo BCCI/ IPL Instagram

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 6:18 PM

Spectators at the Eden Eden Gardens were in for a real treat when Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Eden Gardens to cheer for his team KKR.

Several clips from the airport surfaced online in which he can be seen waving at his fans.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)took to the field for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at their very own Eden Gardens against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a much-awaited clash on Saturday.

The Knight Riders have a spring in their step with legendary former skipper, and two-time IPL winner with the franchise, Gautam Gambhir returning after six years and Shreyas Iyer returning from injury back at the helm of affairs.

A rejuvenated pace attack along with a strong Indian core make KKR a force to watch out for. In the 25 games that KKR and SRH have played against each other, KKR have the wood over SRH with a 16-9 record.

The stats get even better for KKR if one zooms into their last six meetings. KKR are leading 4-2 and they will be aiming to make it 5-2 come tonight's game.


More news from Sports