IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan creates a stir in Eden Gardens as he cheers for KKR

Shah Rukh Khan is a regular at KKR's matches. - Photo BCCI/ IPL Instagram

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 6:18 PM

Spectators at the Eden Eden Gardens were in for a real treat when Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Eden Gardens to cheer for his team KKR.

Several clips from the airport surfaced online in which he can be seen waving at his fans.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)took to the field for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at their very own Eden Gardens against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a much-awaited clash on Saturday.

The Knight Riders have a spring in their step with legendary former skipper, and two-time IPL winner with the franchise, Gautam Gambhir returning after six years and Shreyas Iyer returning from injury back at the helm of affairs.

A rejuvenated pace attack along with a strong Indian core make KKR a force to watch out for. In the 25 games that KKR and SRH have played against each other, KKR have the wood over SRH with a 16-9 record.

The stats get even better for KKR if one zooms into their last six meetings. KKR are leading 4-2 and they will be aiming to make it 5-2 come tonight's game.