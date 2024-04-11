IPL 2024: Nalkande says Gujarat embracing the energy following last-ball thriller against RR

Gujarat Titans' Darshan Nalkande celebrates with his captain Shubman Gill (R) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. - AFP

Gujarat Titans (CT) all-rounder Darshan Nalkande spoke about the atmosphere and energy in the GT camp during the practice session after winning the last-ball thriller against table toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

A fine half-century by Shubman Gill and brilliant finishing by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan helped GT secure a thrilling three-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2024 clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

"I was told that you can bowl in both in the middle and the last overs according to the situation of the game, so I was prepared for it. I used to bowl in the powerplay and in the death for my home team Vidarbha in domestic cricket," Nalkande said in a video posted by IPL.

"I am a bowling all-rounder but whenever I get a chance to bat and try to score runs for my side. I focus on my batting whenever I get time. I am ready to do whatever the team needs from me," the right-arm seamer added.

"The momentum of the GT team is the same as that was in the last two seasons. The team is giving 100% in the practice sessions with the same atmosphere and energy," he added.

"Talking about the last two games, we were cruising to victory but unfortunately, we ended up losing the matches but we still have the same atmosphere and energy in the team."

Recapping the match, GT opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After losing Buttler and Jaiswal early, RR recovered with a massive 130-run third wicket stand between skipper Sanju Samson (68* in 38 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Riyan Parag (76 in 48 balls, with three fours and five sixes). RR posted 196/3 in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (1/18) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma also took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 197, GT started off with a 64-run partnership between Sai Sudarshan (35 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and skipper Shubman Gill. Wickets kept falling from the other end and Gill scored 72 in 44 balls, with six fours and two sixes before perishing at the score of 133 as the fifth wicket in the 16th over.

A brief cameo by Shahrukh Khan (14 in eight balls, with a four and six) and later a 38-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia (22 in 11 balls, with three fours) and Rashid (24* in 11 balls, with four boundaries) infused life into the match again.

Rashid finished off the chase with a four on the final ball.

Kuldip Sen (3/41) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/43) were the top bowlers for RR. Avesh Khan also took a wicket.GT is now in the sixth spot in the table, with three wins and three losses, giving them six points. RR have suffered their first loss after four wins and with eight points, they are still at the top of the tally.

Rashid took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Brief scores

Rajasthan Royals: 196-3 (20.0)

Gujarat Titans: 199-7 (20.0)

Gujarat Titans win by 3 wickets

